Jaguar Land Rover creates 300 new jobs as it scales up Range Rover production

By Press Association
JLR is recruiting 300 new jobs at its sites across the Midlands. (JLR)
Jaguar Land Rover has announced it is creating 300 new technical roles as it looks to increase production of its profitable Range Rover models.

The firm, now known as JLR, is creating jobs for 300 technicians at three of its sites in the Midlands. At its base in Solihull, it is recruiting 100 new maintenance technicians to enable it to build more Range Rover models, which have faced significant waiting times in recent years.

These roles are being created at its new body shop, and will enable 30 per cent more Range Rover and Range Rover Sports to be produced ‘in future quarters’, the firm has said. The Solihull site will also, from next year, be producing the long-awaited electric version of the Range Rover, which will be the first Land Rover EV.

The remaining 200 jobs are for technicians and test engineers at its development centres in Gaydon, Warwickshire, and Whitley, near Coventry, which will help create ‘JLR’s next-generation electric vehicles’.

Range Rover
The jobs will enable JLR to ramp up production of its latest Range Rover models. (JLR)

JLR’s executive director of industrial operations Barbara Bergmeir, said; “Solihull and Gaydon are at the heart of our global operations and these roles are an opportunity for talented individuals to be part of our transformation to electrification.

“I am extremely excited to welcome a new cohort of individuals to develop their skills and join our family of proud creators of some of the most desirable modern luxury vehicles.’’

After several challenging years, JLR has recently returned to profitability, with the firm announcing in July that it made £435m in profit in the first financial quarter of the 2023/24 year.

At the time, it said it still had 185,000 global orders, 76 per cent of which were across its three core models, the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender.