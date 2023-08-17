Sharp increase in number searching for car security features, says eBay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sharp increase in number searching for car security features, says eBay

By Press Association
More are looking to protect their cars with security measures. (Ford)
More are looking to protect their cars with security measures. (Ford)

New data has recorded a sharp increase in the number of people searching for car security features to help reduce the risk of theft.

Analysis from eBay of its sales data between May 2022 and May 2023 showed that searches with the phrase ‘car security system’ increased by 136 per cent in the period.

Similarly, Faraday products, which are used to help prevent keyless car thefts by blocking signals between the car key and vehicle, have also increased sharply. According to eBay, those looking for ‘Faraday box’ has increased by 125 per cent, while searches for ‘Faraday pouch’ has jumped by 76 per cent.

Key blocker pouch
A Faraday pouch blocks a key’s signals. (Solon Security)

In the analysis, eBay looked at where car security products, such as more conventional steering locks and car immobilisers, had been purchased, and compared to the population size of the area to work out the most ‘security conscious’ areas of the UK.

Romford in East London came out on top, followed by Motherwell in North Lanarkshire (Scotland) and then Redhill, Surrey. In fourth position was Llandudno in North Wales, and then in fifth was sou in West London.

Laura Richards, eBay category lead for Parts and Accessories, said: “By studying purchases made on eBay and looking at just how many searches are made every day, it’s clear to see people want to do everything they can to protect their vehicle.

Romford, East London, was the location where the most worried about car security. (What Car)

Having a car stolen can cause huge stress, but there are a huge range of items which can help prevent this, whether that’s to protect a cherished classic or a more modern model.
“At a time when we see more reports of vehicles being stolen and more sophisticated methods, owners are looking at all the different accessories that can help protect their vehicle when it’s parked at their home.”

A separate analysis of data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) by AA Insurance Services showed that 130,389 had their vehicles stolen in 2022 – a 24.9 per cent increase on the previous year.