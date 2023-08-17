Iconic Bentley Blower recreated as new scale ‘Blower Jnr’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iconic Bentley Blower recreated as new scale ‘Blower Jnr’

By Press Association
Bentley has created its iconic Blower model in junior form. (Bentley)
One of Bentley’s most notable models – the 1929 4 ½-litre Supercharged Team Car – has been reborn as an 85 per cent scale recreation.

Called the ‘Blower Jnr’ – and built with specialists The Little Car Company – the compact model is built by hand and incorporates a range of features that have been re-made faithfully to the original.

It’s powered by a 20bhp electric motor which can bring a top speed of up to 45mph and deliver up to 65 miles of range. It’s also the first car from The Little Car Company to be fully road legal in the UK.

The miniature model is fully road-legal too. (Bentley)

It measures 3.7 metres long and 1.5 metres wide, with a painted steel frame linked to leaf springs and scaled-down friction dampers – just like the ones on the full-size Bentley. It also receives Brembo brakes at front and rear to help it slow down effectively.

The rear section of the body is made from carbon fibre – rather than ash, like the original – but the aluminium bonnet is crafted using ‘traditional techniques’ and held down with leather buckled straps. The Blower Jr also adopts a 1+1 seating configuration, with the passenger sitting right behind the driver.

At the front of the car sits a ‘supercharger’, but it’s here that you’ll find the charging port for the batteries. This sits in front of the mesh grille which is housed within a nickel-plated housing.

This modern Blower adopts electric power. (Bentley)

Inside the car is a dashboard crafted from turned aluminium, while the fuel pressure pump has been remade into the Jr’s drive mode selector. Switches for the headlights and indicators copy those for the magnetos in the original model. There’s even a USB charging port for topping up devices, while a display includes Garmin satellite navigation and a reversing camera.

The first 99 examples of the Blower Jr will be special First Edition models. Costing £90,000 excluding VAT, they get ‘First Edition’ badging on the bonnet, door sill plate and dash, alongside an engraved ‘1 of 99’ plaque.