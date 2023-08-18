Ford Mustang GTD revealed as firm’s most powerful car ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ford Mustang GTD revealed as firm’s most powerful car ever

By Press Association
The Mustang GTD is the most extreme version of this muscle car yet. (Ford)
Ford has unveiled its most extreme and powerful Mustang ever with the new ‘GTD’.

Looking to take the fight to European challengers like Porsche and Lamborghini, the GTD was an ‘after-hours’ project designed to showcase what Ford was capable of.

Based on the latest generation of Mustang, due to arrive in Europe in fairly small numbers next year, the GTD is said to have a very different character to other models in this muscle car’s range. Developed by Ford’s motorsport team, ahead of the Mustang returning to Le Mans next year, the GTD gets imposing styling with a huge front splitter and significant rear spoiler that dominates the rear of the car.

Ford is looking to take on European sports cars with its new Mustang GTD. (Ford)

With a strong focus on aerodynamics, the GTD is also made from a range of carbon-fibre parts, including for the roof, bonnet and sills. Buyers will also be able to option an ‘underbody aerodynamic tray’ made from the lightweight material.

Where the boot of the Mustang would normally be is instead an advanced hydraulic control suspension system, along with improved cooling features.

The GTD also uses a bespoke 5.2-litre V8 engine (up from the usual 5.0 litre unit), which is ‘targeting more than 800bhp’, the firm has said. That makes it comfortably the most powerful road-going Mustang to leave the factory. Drive is delivered to the rear wheels using an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The GTD uses a new 5.2-litre V8 engine. (Ford)

Ford is also looking to take this Mustang to the famous Nurburgring racetrack in Germany, where it’s targeting a sub-seven minute lap.

Other key details on the GTD include the option of lightweight magnesium alloy wheels, while Brembo ceramic brakes are fitted as standard.

Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO, said: “The Mustang GTD shatters every preconceived notion of a supercar. This is a new approach for us. We didn’t engineer a road car for the track, we created a race car for the road. The Mustang GTD takes racing technology from our Mustang GT3 race car, wraps it in a carbon fiber Mustang body and unleashes it for the street.”

Ford is pricing the Mustang GTD from $300,000 (£236,000) in America. It hasn’t officially said if the model will be sold in the UK, but given its ‘European’ focus, it will likely be available in small numbers. Production is set to begin in late 2024.