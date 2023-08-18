The Pininfarina B95 is the first electric Barchetta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The Pininfarina B95 is the first electric Barchetta

By Press Association
Pininfarina has created the first open-top, electric Barchetta. (Pininfarina)
Pininfarina has created the first open-top, electric Barchetta. (Pininfarina)

Hypercar firm Automobili Pininfarina has revealed its latest creation – the B95, which promises to be the ‘first ever electric Barchetta’

Barchetta, meaning ‘little boat’ in Italian, references a car without a roof or windscreen, and is a design that Ferrari adopted widely throughout its history. Pininfarina, also originating in Italy, has named the model accordingly to mark the firm’s 95th anniversary, with the ‘B’ standing for Barchetta.

The B95’s design represents past models but with a forward-thinking powertrain. With an elongated bonnet, it also features the ‘world’s first electronically adjustable aero screens’. Inspired by vintage fighter planes, exposed aluminium supports can be raised and lowered to reduce wind drag while ‘preserving design integrity’. Helmets, which are advisable with a vehicle like this, can also be ordered to coordinate with the car.

The B95 produces a monstrous 1,874bhp from its four electric motors. (Pininfarina)

The B95 is powered by the same electric setup as in Pininfarina’s Battista hypercar, featuring four electric motors to produce a combined 1,874bhp. The firm says it has a ‘unique tune’ for the Barchetta, but can still accelerate from 0-60mph in ‘less than two seconds’ and has a top speed of ‘more than 300km/h (186mph)’. That’s down from 222bhp achievable with the Battista.

It also features a significant 120kWh battery pack, and though no range has been confirmed, it’s likely to manage more than 300 miles from a charge.

The Pininfarina has been revealed during the exclusive Monterey Car Week in California, with just 10 examples set to be produced. There’s no word on the price, but each example is likely to cost several million pounds.

Customers are said to be able to have extensive personalisation options, with the launch car coming painted in a Bronze Superga grey finish with contrasting Giallo Arneis yellow and gloss black sections.