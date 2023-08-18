Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner revealed as firm’s new flagship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner revealed as firm’s new flagship

By Press Association
Bentley has revealed a new flagship version of its Bentayga. (Bentley)
Bentley is introducing a new range-topping model in the form of a new Mulliner version of its Bentayga EWB.

The EWB, standing for Extended Wheelbase, was introduced last year as a more luxury-focused version of the Bentayga SUV. Boasting a stretched wheelbase that adds another 18cm of rear seat space, it’s also available with ‘Airline seats’ that offer all manner of features to keep rear passengers comfortable.

But there’s now a new flagship Mulliner version available – this being Bentley’s bespoke personalisation division – which comes as standard with the Airline seats, said to be the ‘most advanced automotive seating system in the world’. Featuring 22 levels of adjustment, it can also sense the temperature of passengers and heat or cool the seats automatically accordingly.

This Mulliner model gets a range of bespoke styling changes. (Bentley)

Large Mulliner 22-inch alloy wheels, available in various finishes, are included, along with self-levelling wheel caps so the Bentley emblem always stays upright. Similar to other Mulliner models, there’s a specific ‘Double Diamond’ grille pattern available, along with unique wing vents and door mirror caps.

Moving inside, this Mulliner model comes with deep-pile carpets, with a range of different leather finishes and hide combinations available. Bentley says its customers can go further to ‘specify their own Mulliner Bespoke interior’, with 4,000 interior colour combinations said to be available.

Every Bentayga EWB comes with a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 petrol engine producing 542bhp and 770Nm of torque, allowing this SUV to accelerate from 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds. Features such as all-wheel steering and adaptive air suspension are also included.

The Bentayga EWB comes equipped with fancy ‘Airline’ seats. (Bentayga)

Prices for the Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner will start from £254,000.