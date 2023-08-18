Premier League away fans face another season of high car travel costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Premier League away fans face another season of high car travel costs

By Press Association
Football fans are paying much more for their away trips than they were two years ago (Joe Giddens/PA)
Football fans travelling to away matches by car face another season of high fuel bills, according to new analysis.

Pump prices have fallen from the near-record levels seen in August 2022 but are still around 15p per litre higher than at the start of the 2021/22 season, RAC Foundation figures shared with the PA news agency show.

Supporters of Manchester City living near the Etihad Stadium can reach just eight of the Premier League’s other 19 stadiums on £20 of petrol.

Newcastle United fans can drive to no other grounds within that budget, while Luton Town fans can reach the most at nine.

For all 380 matches this season, the number of times supporters of the away team can reach the venue with a petrol bill of no more than £20 is 133, up from 94 a year ago.

It is a similar situation for fans driving diesel cars, with the total rising from 115 to 165.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “When drivers visit the garage forecourt many don’t look to fill up the tank but instead spend a set amount of money, for example £20.

“This analysis helps show how far that amount takes the ardent football fan, or doesn’t.

“Whilst some fans would pay almost anything to see a big away win for their club, high fuel prices add insult to injury when they have spent a lot of time and money travelling away only for their team to lose.

“The good news is that, overall, pump prices – and hence the fuel cost of travelling by car – are lower than what they were last season.

“But that doesn’t tell the whole story. Football fans are still paying much more for their away trips than they were two years ago and even then prices were at historically high levels.

“The bad news is that oil prices have been relatively strong in recent weeks and the wholesale prices of petrol and diesel are heading up again.

“It would be only the most optimistic fan who thinks they won’t continue to feed through into higher pump prices in the weeks ahead.”

The analysis is based on journeys between stadiums, and assumes a typical fuel consumption of 33 miles per gallon (mpg) for a petrol car and 41mpg for a diesel car.

It uses average pump prices per litre of 149.1p for petrol and 150.6p for diesel recorded this month.