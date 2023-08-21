Mercedes-AMG adds extra versatility to GT Coupe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Mercedes-AMG adds extra versatility to GT Coupe

By Press Association
The AMG GT now comes with an optional 2+2 layout
The AMG GT now comes with an optional 2+2 layout

Mercedes-AMG has introduced its second-generation GT Coupe, adding an extra level of spaciousness over its predecessor.

It remains powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine, with the entry-level GT 55 producing 469bhp and the more powerful range-topping GT 63 bringing 577bhp. Both utilise Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel-drive system as standard, too. In its most potent form, the AMG GT will manage 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG GT
There’s a large central screen inside

Its basis on the latest SL means a large change comes inside, however, with the introduction of an optional 2+2 seating layout. This adds an extra level of versatility to the GT, while also bringing it closer into line with rivals like the Porsche 911. Up front, both driver and passenger get electrically adjustable sport seats, though these can be upgraded to performance versions with integrated headrests as an option.

The forward part of the cabin is centred around a large display as well as a digital instrument cluster which is integrated into a three-dimensional ‘visor’. Mercedes says that the 11.9-inch multimedia touchscreen has been designed for ‘more ergonomic freedom’, while a specific AMG Performance menu allows drivers to control various of the GT’s make up. You can also see the angle of the front and rear wheels, as well as the oil pressure in the active roll stabilisation system.

Drivers can also use the display button on the control bar below the main screen to cycle through media volume, assistance systems and driving modes. An optional head-up display can also be used to project key information.