Home Lifestyle Motoring

Rolls-Royce’s ‘La Rose Noire’ is a Droptail commission with a removable watch

By Press Association
The car’s paint has been created through a new process
Rolls-Royce has created a limited run of special ‘Droptail’ commissions called ‘La Rose Noire’.

Limited to just four models, these special commissions were revealed at a private event in Pebble Beach, California, and showcase the very best of Rolls-Royce’s coachbuilding skills.

Rolls-Royce Droptail
Thousands of wood pieces are combined to create a rose graphic

Inspired by the Black Baccara rose – a velvet-like flower which originates in France – the exterior of the Droptail is finished in a dark pomegranate colour which has a red pearlescent shimmer when seen in direct light. A new paint process was used to create this colour, developed over 150 different iterations. There’s a base coat which is followed by five layers of lacquer which have been blended with different tones of red.

The usual Rolls-Royce brightwork has been changed, too, with a special chrome plating process used to create a dark but reflective finish. A removable hard top allows the owner to change the Droptail from a coupe into a fully-fledged convertible. When in place, the roof features an electrochromic glass section which can be changed from translucent to opaque at the touch of a button.

Inside, a falling rose petal design has been created through 1,603 individual wood triangles, combined with 533 red pieces and 1,070 symmetrical elements for the background. Each triangle is made from black sycamore wood from France, too.

Each Droptail comes with its own one-off Audemars Piguet watch. The Royal Oak Concept Split-Seconds Chronograph GMT Large Date matches the car’s colour, but it can be both used within the car and worn, too. A powered clasp mechanism showcases the watch inside the car, but when removed it can be fitted with a conventional strap.

No official pricing for the La Rose Noire series has been released, though a similar model from Rolls-Royce – the Boattail – came in at £20m.