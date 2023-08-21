Broadened ULEZ scrappage scheme comes into force

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Broadened ULEZ scrappage scheme comes into force

By Press Association
An information sign for the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) on Brownhill Road in Lewisham, south London.Picture date: Thursday August 17, 2023.
An information sign for the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) on Brownhill Road in Lewisham, south London.Picture date: Thursday August 17, 2023.

A wider version of the ULEZ scrappage scheme has started today (August 21) allowing more Londoners to get money for their older vehicles.

Announced at the start of August by London mayor Sadiq Khan, the widening of the scheme comes ahead of the ULEZ being expanded on Tuesday, August 29 to cover all London boroughs. Previously, the ULEZ covered the areas within the North and South Circular roads.

Every Londoner with a polluting car which would otherwise face a charge within the ULEZ area can now receive a grant of up to £2,000 to help with the cost of an upgrade. It had previously only been available to child benefit recipients, low-income and disabled people. Owners of non-compliant motorcycles can now get a grant, too.

Small businesses and sole traders can get up to £21,000 when scrapping up to three vans, while up to £27,000 can be made available to charities which want to replace three minibuses.

Drivers who are not driving a compliant vehicle face a £12.50 daily charge for entering into the zone.

Diesel cars must generally have been registered after September 2015 to avoid the charge, while most petrol cars registered from 2005 are usually exempt. Electric vehicles, due to their lack of emissions, don’t qualify for the charge either.