Broadened ULEZ scrappage scheme comes into force

A wider version of the ULEZ scrappage scheme has started today (August 21) allowing more Londoners to get money for their older vehicles.

Announced at the start of August by London mayor Sadiq Khan, the widening of the scheme comes ahead of the ULEZ being expanded on Tuesday, August 29 to cover all London boroughs. Previously, the ULEZ covered the areas within the North and South Circular roads.

Our ULEZ scrappage scheme has been massively expanded so that every London resident affected by ULEZ can apply from today 👇🏾 👨🏼‍💼 Every London resident can apply for a grant of up to £2,000 to scrap their non-compliant car 🧑🏾‍🔧 Small businesses and sole traders will be able to… — TfL (@TfL) August 21, 2023

Every Londoner with a polluting car which would otherwise face a charge within the ULEZ area can now receive a grant of up to £2,000 to help with the cost of an upgrade. It had previously only been available to child benefit recipients, low-income and disabled people. Owners of non-compliant motorcycles can now get a grant, too.

Small businesses and sole traders can get up to £21,000 when scrapping up to three vans, while up to £27,000 can be made available to charities which want to replace three minibuses.

Drivers who are not driving a compliant vehicle face a £12.50 daily charge for entering into the zone.

Diesel cars must generally have been registered after September 2015 to avoid the charge, while most petrol cars registered from 2005 are usually exempt. Electric vehicles, due to their lack of emissions, don’t qualify for the charge either.