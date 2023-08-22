How to clean a car like a pro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How to clean a car like a pro

By Press Association
Richard Tipper has been valeting and detailing cars for almost 35 years. (eBay)
Going back a few decades, it would have been almost unheard of to pay someone else to clean your car, but in recent times the rise of ‘drive-in car washes’ and a growing number of valeting companies has seen many people give up on doing it themselves.

However, as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite, a new survey from eBay has found that more are choosing to adopt the DIY mentality, with 18 per cent of the 2,000 people surveyed stopping using professional car washing services in the last 12 months, with the majority saying this was down to money – those £15 car washes can quickly add up over time.

But how can you clean a car properly yourself? We spent the day with Richard Tipper, owner of Perfection Valet, and widely regarded as one of the UK’s best car detailers. He started out in 1989 when he was 17 cleaning Fiestas and Polos, though these days he’s far more likely to work on Porsches and Ferraris – many of the vehicles he works on being worth hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of pounds.

Today’s subject is an exceptionally grubby Porsche, which has been parked next to a building site that has been untouched for several months. Let’s look at how you can clean a car like a pro.

Preparation

Our subject for the day is a very dirty Porsche Cayman. (eBay)

Tipper has been professionally cleaning cars for almost 35 years and says he still loves doing it to this day. He puts this down to the ‘satisfaction’ of seeing the improvement, and that the first step of this comes from preparation. “Jobs become a chore when you can’t do it properly or the products don’t work,” he tells us.

So the first step is to get everything ready before you need it, from your buckets of water to a pressure washer (ideally) that’s connected to power and with the water turned on. Any products you will be using should be out and ready to use too.

You should also consider where the car is parked, and if there’s an option to move the vehicle from under trees and out of direct sunlight, it can help save extra work later on.

Wheels first

Special wheel cleaners help to speed up the process. (eBay)

Once the preparation work is carried out, Tipper says it’s a good idea to focus purely on the wheels next. These are an area of a car that can quite easily gather the most dirt, especially if they’ve not been cleaned for a long time.

Tipper recommends using dedicated cleaners to speed up the process and make your life easier. Called a ‘de-ironiser’ cleaner, you spray this product on and it changes colour as it ‘reacts’ and dissolves the brake dust. It’s fantastic to watch, and part of that ‘satisfaction’ of seeing a product doing its job. Various wheel brushes are used to agitate the product, with some ‘wheel woollies’ used to be able to get deep into the spoke. Once all areas are done, a rinse is all that’s needed for the wheels to look as good as new.

Get as much dirt off the car as possible before you start ‘washing it’

Pre-wash products are advisable to get as much dirt off the car before touching it as possible. (eBay)

Once the alloys have been ticked off, it’s time to tackle the rest of the car. Tipper talks about the ‘safe wash’ technique, which involves getting as much dirt off the car as possible before you actually ‘touch’ the car.

He uses various products for this, with the first being a pre-wash cleaner. It’s a product called Autoglym Multi Wash, which can be heavily diluted depending on what it’s being used for. It’s applied through a pump sprayer, just like those you can buy at garden centres, before being rinsed off a couple of minutes later. Its cleaning capability is clear to see. After this, through the pressure washer, Tipper applies what’s called ‘snowfoam’, which helps dissolve any remaining dirt. This is left for a few minutes to do its thing and then can be washed off again.

Start with the dirtiest areas first

Starting with the cleanest areas of the car, you should work from the top down. (eBay)

It’s now time to tackle the actual ‘washing’ of the car, and don’t worry, those steps above don’t actually take very long. The best way to do this is to get one ‘wash’ bucket and another ‘rinse’ bucket, ideally with guards at the bottom to trap the grit, helping to prevent micro-scratching during washing. You should use a dedicated car shampoo too as Tipper says “washing up liquid could strip protective coatings off the paint”. A proper wash mitt should be adopted over a sponge as well.

It’s recommended that you start with the cleanest areas of the car first (generally the roof and bonnet), while the pro says that you should wash from the top down and rinse from the bottom up.

Consider a rinse aid and use a towel drying

Drying the car will help prevent any water spotting. (eBay)

Once the car is thoroughly washed and rinsed, Tipper advises using a rinse aid to help add some protection to the paint, though it’s no wax or sealant substitute.

This also helps when it comes to drying, which is a must if you want a streak-free finish. To dry, he uses a ‘weave’ towel, but microfibre towels can also be used, and it’s impressive to see just how much water these can absorb. These need wringing out as necessary, while you should try not to apply much pressure when drying the car as this could cause small marring.

While it’s probably a bit much for the DIY home car cleaner, Tipper also has a special air hose that blows any water from the car and prevents drips that come from areas like badges and door mirrors.

Finishing touches

The finishing touches will help to set the car apart. (eBay)

If you really want to go the extra mile and make your car look like a ‘pro’ has done it, there are various finishing touches to look at, depending on how far committed to the cause you are.

You could apply a gel to the tyres to give it that ‘shine’ that’s common with valeters, while dressings can be used on any plastic trim, which often fades over time. Tipper just advises against using any silicon-free products as you don’t want to give them an artificial finish. All of the products used are available on eBay, too, with the sales platform seeing a sharp increase in the number of car cleaning products sold online recently.

But the best advice Tipper gives is to keep on top of cleaning your car. The more often you do it, or the less it’s left, the easier the job will become.