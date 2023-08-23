KTM’s 390 and 125 Duke models return with refreshed design and equipment

KTM has updated both its 390 and 125 Duke motorcycles with a range of new features and design touches.

The 390 Duke – which remains A2-compliant – uses a new 398.7cc engine which produces 44.8bhp and meets the latest Euro5+ emissions regulations. Striking Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue exterior colours are available, while the longer tank spoilers with air intakes meet a newly designed LED headlight to give the whole bike an even more distinctive look than before.

Both bikes get a new screen as standard

The 390 also comes with a new five-inch TFT display which gives access to the different rider modes, with Street and Rain settings there to change the bike’s setup. A final Track mode – available on the 390 for the first time – introduces a larger rpm counter and launch control too.

The 125, meanwhile, which acts as the entry point to the Duke range features the same colourway options as its more powerful stablemate, but incorporates a painted headlight surround housing around the LED unit. It gets the same five-inch display as the 390 Duke, too, while Track mode remains available. Cornering ABS comes as standard too. The indicators on the 125 Duke auto-cancel, too.

All bikes have been designed to deliver plenty of performance

Up front, the 125 Duke features a 43 non-adjustable front fork for reliable suspension travel, while a separate piston shock absorber takes care of the rest of the motorcycle and incorporates tool-adjustable preload too.

KTM says that these updated models will be available from September, with pricing announced closer to that time.