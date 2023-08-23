KTM’s 390 and 125 Duke models return with refreshed design and equipment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KTM’s 390 and 125 Duke models return with refreshed design and equipment

By Press Association
KTM has updated its 390 and 125 Duke models
KTM has updated both its 390 and 125 Duke motorcycles with a range of new features and design touches.

The 390 Duke – which remains A2-compliant – uses a new 398.7cc engine which produces 44.8bhp and meets the latest Euro5+ emissions regulations. Striking Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue exterior colours are available, while the longer tank spoilers with air intakes meet a newly designed LED headlight to give the whole bike an even more distinctive look than before.

KTM Duke
Both bikes get a new screen as standard

The 390 also comes with a new five-inch TFT display which gives access to the different rider modes, with Street and Rain settings there to change the bike’s setup. A final Track mode – available on the 390 for the first time – introduces a larger rpm counter and launch control too.

The 125, meanwhile, which acts as the entry point to the Duke range features the same colourway options as its more powerful stablemate, but incorporates a painted headlight surround housing around the LED unit. It gets the same five-inch display as the 390 Duke, too, while Track mode remains available. Cornering ABS comes as standard too. The indicators on the 125 Duke auto-cancel, too.

KTM Duke
All bikes have been designed to deliver plenty of performance

Up front, the 125 Duke features a 43 non-adjustable front fork for reliable suspension travel, while a separate piston shock absorber takes care of the rest of the motorcycle and incorporates tool-adjustable preload too.

KTM says that these updated models will be available from September, with pricing announced closer to that time.