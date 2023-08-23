Clean Air Zones generate more than £418m since 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clean Air Zones generate more than £418m since 2021

By Press Association
Signs in Birmingham informing road users of the clean air zone initiative, which will come into place on June 1. The scheme, which was originally due to go live during 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been described by the AA as having “good intentions but bad flaws”. Picture date: Saturday May 29, 2021.
UK Clean Air Zones, Low Emissions Zones and Zero Emissions Zones have generated more than £418m in fees and penalty charges since March 2021, new research has found.

London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) accounted for the vast majority of this income, with £319,822,943 of income generated between October 2021 – when the ULEZ was expanded to cover the area within North and South Circular roads – and April 2023.

Uncovered through a Freedom of Information request sent out by Peugeot, the findings found that Birmingham’s Clean Air Zone had pulled in over £79m in charges and fines between June 2021 and April 2023, with Bath’s Clean Air Zone attracting just shy of £10m.

Bradford’s Clean Air Zone accumulated £6,727,725 between September 2022 and June 2023, whereas Portsmouth’s Clean Air Zone has generated £932,577 between December 2021 and May 2023.

The Transport Act 2000 requires local authorities in England to re-invest any earnings from Clean Air Zones into the ‘delivery of local transport policies’. Birmingham City Council, for example, states that it has invested over £52 million from its Clean Air Zone to back hydrogen bus trials, improvements to train stations and development of better cycling infrastructure.

Bristol’s Clean Air Zone’s revenue has been used to provide grants and loans to people and businesses to aid them in making the switch to a vehicle which meets the city’s emissions requirements.

Adam Wood, Managing Director, Peugeot UK, said: “Local authorities are turning their focus to improving urban air quality with 13 Clean Air Zones now in place across the UK. To help drivers avoid charges and reduce emissions in our urban centres, Peugeot has introduced a new e-Grant, offering customers a £3,000 saving on the new, all-electric e-208 and E-2008.”