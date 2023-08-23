These are some of the best used convertibles to check out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
These are some of the best used convertibles to check out

By Press Association
Though we’re looking down the final stretch of summer, there should be some warm days still to enjoy. One of the best ways to do that is in a convertible – a car that can allow some of that sunshine goodness inside the cabin.

Despite our usually poor weather, convertibles are a popular option here in the UK. There are loads available in the used market as a result, so there are real bargains to be had. Let’s take a look at some of the best options.

Mazda MX-5

The Mazda MX-5 is almost a go-to in the convertible segment. Relatively low-cost and low-maintainence, the MX-5 is accomplished through the bends and shouldn’t cost the run, either.

There are several generations to choose from, too, while all retain an easy-to-use mechanical roof which can be folded away in seconds.

Volkswagen Eos

Volkswagen Eos
The Eos incorporates a folding metal roof

Volkswagen aimed to combine a premium feel with a convertible setup when it made the Eos. Built between 2006 and 2016, it featured a convertible designed to bring all of the plus-points of a drop-top but with the refinement and insulation of a hard-roof model.

The metal folding roof is a really great thing to have when the weather turns nasty, while the strong range of engines available in the Eos means it’s a great fit for many different types of driver.

Mercedes SLK

Mercedes SLK
This generation of SLK featured some eye-catching styling

The SLK is a compact convertible which feels great inside and looks great outside. We like the version built between 2004 and 2011, mainly due to its F1-inspired ‘nosecone’ design which looked very similar to the one on the McLaren-Mercedes SLR supercar.

It’s got a folding metal roof, too, which helps to seal out the bulk of the elements while the cocoon-like cabin has loads of good materials.

Range Rover Evoque Convertible

Evoque Convertible
The Evoque Convertible packs plenty of off-road tech

If you’re after something a little bit quirky, then look no further than the Range Rover Evoque Convertible. For a little while it was the only convertible SUV on sale in the UK but, with disappointing sales, its lifetime was short.

But that doesn’t stop it from being a great used buy. It’s got the raised seating position you’d expect from an SUV, but the folding fabric roof can be easily lowered or raised at a moment’s notice.

Audi TT

The third-generation TT was the most high-tech version yet. (Audi)

Another go-to in this segment is the Audi TT. Robust and well-built, the TT has been a real hit over the years – yet Audi has still made the decision to shelve the plucky convertible from its line-up moving forward.

In the used market, you’ve got loads of options. The latest model – built from 2014 – is a great one to look at, due to its plentiful technology and strong engines.

Mini Convertible

Mini Convertible
Mini’s Convertible brought plenty of charm

Finally, we have the Mini Convertible. It’s a car that has proven to be a real strong contender in the segment thanks to its nippy handling and eye-catching styling. The Convertible has only been available with a cloth roof over the years, but this helps to reduce weight and keep the Mini exciting through the bends.

The first generation model is a great option if you’re on a budget, yet it still incorporates a range of punchy engines and plenty of equipment.