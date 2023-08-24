‘Exceptionally’ busy bank holiday traffic expected – AA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

‘Exceptionally’ busy bank holiday traffic expected – AA

By Press Association
‘Exceptionally’ busy bank holiday traffic expected – AA

The UK’s roads are predicted to be ‘exceptionally’ busy over the upcoming bank holiday as travellers make the most of the long weekend.

A survey of 12,903 members of the AA found that more than half of respondents expected to be travelling at some point over the long weekend, though most are planning to stay close to home due to the mixed weather forecast and Saturday’s RMT rail strike.

However, despite these setbacks, it’s predicted that 18 million trips are planned for the weekend with twice as many drivers expected to travel compared with May’s bank holidays.

However, the survey also discovered that 15 per cent of travellers have cancelled day trips while six per cent have scrapped weekend breaks or longer holidays because of bad weather predictions.

The AA believes that Friday will be the busiest day on the roads, with two-thirds of 18 to 24-year-olds taking to the roads on this day. Those least likely to travel, in contrast, will be those aged over 65 with half of this age group saying that if they do drive somewhere it’ll only be local.

Nick Powell, AA patrol of the year, said: ”Even if travelling locally, we recommend that drivers check their vehicle prior to setting off, as many of our callouts are for those that break down close to home.”

Cancellation rates for holidays almost doubled among car owners that were likely to have families – with seven per cent cancelling weekend breaks in the 25-34 age bracket and four per cent for longer holidays in the same age group.