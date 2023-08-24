Ford’s new Nugget camper gets plug-in hybrid option for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ford’s new Nugget camper gets plug-in hybrid option for the first time

By Press Association
The new Nugget is available with a plug-in hybrid setup for the first time
Ford has reinvented its Nuggest camper for 2023, with a key new addition being the model’s plug-in hybrid option.

The versatile camper – developed in partnership with camper conversion specialists Westfalia – retains the same multi-zone interior as its predecessor, allowing the Nugget to be adapted to all different types of adventures.

Its basis on the new platform which also underpins the Transit and Tourneo Custom models and this helps the Nugget to offer better interior materials and upgraded technology. A newly designed dashboard and a flat floor help to make navigating the cabin easier, while a lower entry point with an integrated side step helps with access.

A new 13-inch touchscreen and digital instrument cluster head up the Nugget’s technology offerings, with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay included as standard.

Ford states that even with two double beds set up there’s still enough room in the Nugget to cook, or get in and out without disturbing the other occupant in the van. The heated driver and front passenger seats can be rotated, while the three-seater rear bench is heated too. There’s a handy drawer fridge, while the sink unit comes with hot water as standard. There’s also 20 per cent more worktop space than the outgoing Nugget.

Ford Nugget
The Nugget has more counter space than its predecessor

A flio-up mattress section helps to boost headroom when the bed is not in use and this is joined by a track-mounted rear bench which can be easily used one-handed and converted into a bed. There’s also a rear-mounted hot-cold shower outlet which can be combined with an optional privacy tent.

As mentioned, the Nugget will soon be available with a plug-in hybrid setup, which is already used in the Kuga PHEV. It combines a 2.5-litre petrol engine with an 11.8kWh battery and electric motor for improved efficiency and electric-only running capability. The Kuga PHEV can travel for up to 41 miles on electric-only power, so expect less than this in the heavier Nugget.

Ford says that the Nugget will initially be available with an EcoBlue diesel engine in August 2023 with delivery the following spring. Other models – including the PHEV – will come ‘in the following 12 months’, according to Ford.