Ford’s new Nugget camper gets plug-in hybrid option for the first time

Ford has reinvented its Nuggest camper for 2023, with a key new addition being the model’s plug-in hybrid option.

The versatile camper – developed in partnership with camper conversion specialists Westfalia – retains the same multi-zone interior as its predecessor, allowing the Nugget to be adapted to all different types of adventures.

Its basis on the new platform which also underpins the Transit and Tourneo Custom models and this helps the Nugget to offer better interior materials and upgraded technology. A newly designed dashboard and a flat floor help to make navigating the cabin easier, while a lower entry point with an integrated side step helps with access.

For the first time in Nugget history, a plug-in hybrid option delivers the power and versatility for wherever your adventure takes you. #Ford #VanLife pic.twitter.com/l27gJuZnYr — Ford UK (@forduk) August 24, 2023

A new 13-inch touchscreen and digital instrument cluster head up the Nugget’s technology offerings, with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay included as standard.

Ford states that even with two double beds set up there’s still enough room in the Nugget to cook, or get in and out without disturbing the other occupant in the van. The heated driver and front passenger seats can be rotated, while the three-seater rear bench is heated too. There’s a handy drawer fridge, while the sink unit comes with hot water as standard. There’s also 20 per cent more worktop space than the outgoing Nugget.

A flio-up mattress section helps to boost headroom when the bed is not in use and this is joined by a track-mounted rear bench which can be easily used one-handed and converted into a bed. There’s also a rear-mounted hot-cold shower outlet which can be combined with an optional privacy tent.

As mentioned, the Nugget will soon be available with a plug-in hybrid setup, which is already used in the Kuga PHEV. It combines a 2.5-litre petrol engine with an 11.8kWh battery and electric motor for improved efficiency and electric-only running capability. The Kuga PHEV can travel for up to 41 miles on electric-only power, so expect less than this in the heavier Nugget.

Ford says that the Nugget will initially be available with an EcoBlue diesel engine in August 2023 with delivery the following spring. Other models – including the PHEV – will come ‘in the following 12 months’, according to Ford.