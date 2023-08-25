Volkswagen’s California Concept showcases future of iconic camper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volkswagen’s California Concept showcases future of iconic camper

By Press Association
The California comes with two doors on both sides
The California comes with two doors on both sides

Volkswagen has given a glimpse of its upcoming California replacement with an eye-catching new concept.

Said to be in ‘near production’ form, the California Concept – which is based on the current Multivan showcases a bold new look as well as a range of enhancements that make it even more practical inside.

Volkswagen California Concept
The California provides plenty of sleeping space

For instance, a new second sliding door has been added – the current California currently has a single door – which will help with entry and exit. The kitchen area of the vehicle is now located further back than before, while the fitment of an awning on the left and a sun sail on the right means that both sides of the camper can be protected from sun or rain.

Inside, there are height-adjustable front seats that swivel 180 degrees to face the other members of the cabin, while the central seats can be removed entirely to free up space for larger items such as surfboards or bicycles. The seats can also deliver face-to-face seating for dinner times.

For the first time the kitchen is accessible from the outside, with an induction hob and integrated gas cooker. There’s also a 230-volt socket accessible on the exterior of the van for plugging in appliances. An external folding table can also be used. As with the larger Grand California, the refrigerator can also be accessed from outside and is equipped with a drawer.

California
The concept features an outside kitchen too

Volkswagen says that a California without a pop-up roof is ‘inconceivable’ which is why the concept has one present and correct. It’s also equipped with USB-C sockets and LED lights while the integrated bed features spring plates for added comfort.

The concept uses a multifunctional tablet on the cupboard at the C-pillar which helps control the pop-up roof and provide information such as fresh and waste water levels, interior lighting functions and the status of the refrigerator and auxiliary heater. These can also be accessed through a smartphone app. The tablet itself can also be swivelled out on an articulated arm so that it can be used as a television.

Volkswagen says that this concept should enter into production in 2024.