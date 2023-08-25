New EV5 furthers Kia’s electric offensive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New EV5 furthers Kia’s electric offensive

By Press Association
The new EV5 enters into the busy compact electric SUV segment
The new EV5 enters into the busy compact electric SUV segment

Kia’s new EV5 electric SUV has arrived on the scene to ‘redefine sustainable mobility’.

Building on top of the firm’s EV6 and EV9 models, the new EV5 enters into the busy compact electric SUV segment but aims to deliver more space than drivers expect from this category.

Kia EV5
The EV5’s dashboard is focused around the main screen

Taking inspiration from the larger EV9, Kia has made the EV5 as spacious as possible with images showcasing the model’s large boot with the rear seats folded completely flat. The cabin of the EV5 is also said to be closer in execution to a ‘home lounge than a traditional car cabin’ with variable mood lighting dotted throughout the interior. There is also adjustable brightness for the interior, with ten shades defined by Kia’s lighting experts.

The lighting automatically dims at night and synchronises with the selected driving modes, too. It will also alert the driver if they stray over the speed limit.

Kia says that its new generation of navigation and heater controls can be controlled with the ‘same ease as if they were sitting in their favourite chair at home’. The images show a large widescreen setup, with what appears to be a row of haptic feedback buttons located underneath. The steering wheel also has multifunction buttons.

The exterior of the car takes some significant design cues from the larger EV9, with a modern interpretation of Kia’s ‘Tiger Nose’ combined with full-width lighting at both the front and rear. Kia has yet to unveil any full technical details for the EV5 and has said that though initially launched in China, it’ll also be available in ‘select’ global markets. It’s not yet confirmed if it will be sold in the UK.