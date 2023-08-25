Hyundai’s new i20 hits the road from £20,770

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hyundai’s new i20 hits the road from £20,770

By Press Association
The new i20 arrives with more equipment than before
The new i20 arrives with more equipment than before

Hyundai’s refreshed i20 has arrived in the UK, bringing with it a sharper design and more standard equipment.

Priced from £20,770, the i20 now features a new shape and pattern for the front bumper and grille, while newly designed 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels are available too. All cars get LED headlights as standard, while around the back you’ll find Z-shaped LED rear lights. Three new exterior colours – Lucid Lime, Lumen Grey and Meta Blue – have been added to the i20’s range of shades.

Hyundai i20
Eye-catching Z-shaped lights are at the rear

All versions now get USB-C charging ports as standard, as well as over-the-air map updates to ensure that those models with satellite navigation are kept up-to-date without the need to visit a dealership.

All versions get an eight-inch touchscreen display with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, fitted alongside a 10.25-inch digital instrument setup. Higher-specification cars – such as Premium and Ultimate models – gain a larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen too.

Hyundai i20
All versions of the i20 get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard

Premium cars also get 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic wipers and automatic air conditioning with climate control. Prices for this specification start from £23,820.

Finally, top-spec Ultimate models add in keyless entry, wireless smartphone charging and a premium Bose sound system. Blind-spot collision warning and forward collision assist are two additional assistance systems added to the Ultimate, which is priced from £25,320.

Just a single engine is offered with the i20 – a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol with 99bhp. It is, however, available with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.