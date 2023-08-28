The best budget-busting ULEZ cars to buy now

The expanded ULEZ is set to come into force imminently, with more Londoners now having to pay a £12.50 daily charge if their vehicle doesn’t comply with emissions regulations. From August 29, the ULEZ will expand to include all London boroughs and cover key areas such as Heathrow and Twickenham Stadium, to name just two.

To avoid the charge, petrol vehicles generally need to have been registered after 2005, while diesel vehicles will need to have been registered after 2015. It’s always a good idea to check online, however.

If your car doesn’t meet the standards, then you’ll have to pay £12.50 or swap your car for a cleaner model. Fortunately, there are many used cars that meet the ULEZ requirements, so let’s check out what your options could be.

Ford Fiesta

There are plenty of affordable Ulez-compliant cars available for under £5,000. (Ford)

If you’re after plenty of options in terms of colour, specification and price then look no further than the Ford Fiesta. The Blue Oval might have declared the end of the plucky Fiesta in the new-car market, but that doesn’t stop it from being a great used buy – particularly for drivers looking to avoid the ULEZ charge.

A newer, sixth-generation model – built between 2008 and 2017 – is a great choice and you’ll be able to find versions for around £2,000. Just be sure that it’s a petrol version registered after 2006 to make sure it’s compliant.

Honda CR-V

The CR-V is a great choice for families

If you’d like something with a little more space, then the Honda CR-V could be right on the money. Though many SUVs favoured diesel engines – and these are often the models that don’t comply with ULEZ rules – we’d be looking out for petrol-powered versions of the CR-V.

The third-generation car sold between 2007 and 2012 is a fine choice in this instance, too. It’s got loads of space and is well-regarded in terms of reliability, too. Budget around £3,500 for a decent example.

Audi A4

The A4 is a more upmarket Ulez-compliant choice. (Audi)

Just because we’re shopping on a budget doesn’t mean we have to avoid the ‘premium’ brands. As one of the Audi’s core models, the A4 brings everything you’d expect from the four rings; great build quality, a quiet driving experience and plenty of equipment to name just three attributes.

You’ll have to look at the fourth-generation model – sold between 2008 and 2016 – with a petrol engine to ensure it meets ULEZ requirements. Used prices kick off from around £2,500, too.

Peugeot 308

The Peugeot 308 is one of few newer diesel cars available for under £5,000. (Peugeot)

Though you’ll have far greater options if you’re after a petrol ULEZ-compliant car, if diesel is what you’re really after then there are still some models to choose from. One such example is the Peugeot 308, specifically versions registered after September 2015.

While having a quirky exterior design, these diesel-powered 308s are superb on fuel and, because of their low CO2 emissions, are free to tax. You could have to spend close to £5,000 to secure one of these models, however.

BMW i3

(BMW)

If you’re able to push that budget higher, then you could get the keys to one of the most innovative electric cars to be made – the BMW i3. Naturally, all electric vehicles are exempt from the ULEZ charge due to their zero emissions, but the i3 is also great to drive and really quirky both inside and out.

Despite being on sale for a number of years the i3’s interior still feels fresh and well appointed. You’ll have to pay around £7,500 for an early example.

Citroen C1

The Citroen C1 is great fun to drive

If you really want to drill down into the budget-orientated aspect of this list, then the C1 is ideal. Since it was made after 2005 – and all models are petrol-powered – whichever Citroen C1 you opt for will meet the ULEZ standards.

They’re superbly frugal, while compact dimensions make them a doddle to park, too. Don’t expect loads of space, but the C1 is a little roomier inside than you might expect. Decent examples can be found for £1,200, too.