Home Lifestyle Motoring

These are the best electric cars for range

By Press Association
The EQE feels quiet and refined at speed
The EQE feels quiet and refined at speed

How far an electric car can travel on a single charge remains one of the key talking points when it comes to EVs.

It’s the first question prospective buyers want to know, even if you likely won’t often need to take advantage of that maximum range. But if you’re adamant you want that long range, what are the models you should look at? Here are the electric cars on sale today that boast the best ranges.

Mercedes EQS – 452 miles

Mercedes-Benz EQS
Excellent ride quality makes the EQS a comfortable cruiser

If you want to go as far as possible without having to stop to charge, the electric car to go for at this present moment is the Mercedes EQS. The firm’s electric equivalent to its S-Class luxury car, this EQS gets a sleeker design that aids aerodynamic efficiency in particular.

Equipped with a huge 108.4kWh battery, that allows for a claimed range of 452 miles – theoretically enough to get from London to Liverpool and then back again. With a high-end interior, refined driving experience and loads of space, the Mercedes EQS is a terrific EV for longer journeys.

Polestar 2 – 406 miles

The Polestar 2 is an accomplished choice behind the wheel. (Polestar)

Polestar has made quite an impact with its ‘2’, with this stylish SUV-styled fastback offering a cool design inside and out, an enjoyable driving experience and plenty of space.

It has sold well considering Polestar was only established a few years ago, and range has never been a problem. However, the Swedish firm has recently revised it, and in the process maximised the distance it can travel from a charge. It means in ‘Long Range Single Motor’ form, it can now travel a claimed 406 miles in one go from its relatively compact 82kWh battery.

Tesla Model S – 405 miles

No right-hand-drive Model S (pictured) and Xs will be available in the UK. (Tesla)

Tesla was the brand to truly create a long-range EV with its Model S, and it continues to offer one of the best ranges of any electric model, with the latest version able to manage a claimed 405 miles to a charge. The firm won’t disclose the battery size, however.

The Model S also offers blistering performance, with even standard models able to sprint from 0-60mph in less than four seconds. You also get access to Tesla’s terrific Supercharger network. Just be aware that new Model S’ are only available in impractical left-hand-drive form.

BMW i7 – 387 miles

The i7 M70 is BMW’s most powerful EV yet. (BMW)

BMW now offers one of the most varied line-ups of electric cars of any manufacturer, and sitting at the top of the pile is the BMW i7. Essentially the electric equivalent of the latest 7 Series luxury saloon, it offers a bold design which certainly won’t suit all.

But the rest of the i7 is hard not to like, with terrific comfort and refinement, strong performance and a whole range of technology – you can even get it with a cinema screen that comes out of the headlining for rear passengers. The other great thing about it is its 387-mile range from its 101.7kWh battery.

BMW iX – 382 miles

BMW iX M60
(BMW)

Sticking with the BMW theme, we’ve got the firm’s iX. This was the first ‘new generation’ electric car from BMW, and its design most certainly made a statement. But behind its controversial looks is one of the best EVs you can currently buy.

The quality and finish of the interior are superb, while there’s plenty of space and a great balance between performance, comfort and sportiness. A significant 105.2kWh battery also unlocks a claimed range of 382 miles.

Mercedes EQE – 380 miles

Mercedes EQE
The EQE is the electric equivalent to the E-Class. (Mercedes)

The EQE is the junior version of the EQS, but carries over much of its larger sibling’s style and technology. It’s likely a better all-rounder thanks to its lower price and more usable size.

Mercedes doesn’t kit the EQE out with as large a battery, it still uses a hefty 90.6kWh unit that is capable of up to 380 miles on a charge. You can also go for sportier AMG models, though the range takes a slight dip.

Tesla Model 3 – 374 miles

Tesla Model 3
The Model 3 is the most popular EV in its class.(Tesla)

Rounding off this list is yet another Tesla, and it’s the attractively-priced Model 3 – the car that really drove this brand’s success. Every version is capable of more than a claimed 300 miles to a charge, but if you opt for the ‘Long Range’ that costs a snippet over £50,000, it brings a 374-mile range.

Packed full of technology and various assisted driving features, the Model 3 is also great to drive and offers easy access to Tesla’s Supercharger network.