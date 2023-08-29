Porsche’s Turbo E-Hybrid is the most powerful Cayenne ever made

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Porsche’s Turbo E-Hybrid is the most powerful Cayenne ever made

By Press Association
The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is the most powerful Cayenne model ever
Porsche has released the most powerful model in its range of SUVs – the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid.

Arriving as the range-topping model in the Cayenne line-up, the new Turbo E-Hybrid combines a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with an electric motor and battery for a total output of 729bhp and 950Nm of torque. Because of this, it can manage the 0-60mph sprint in just 3.5 seconds and will carry on to a top speed of 183mph.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid
The Cayenne combines V8 and electric power

However, as well as its performance, the new Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is said to benefit from better ‘day-to-day usability’ compared with its predecessor thanks to improved electric-only range and sharper dynamics. Thanks to a 25.9kWh battery, it can travel for up to 51 miles on battery power alone, improving the previous car’s 19-mile electric-only range. Porsche says that it can be fully recharged in two and a half hours at an 11kW charger, too.

All versions get air suspension as standard, while rear-axle steering and Porsche’s Dynamic Chassis Control can be added as an optional extra too.

Available in both SUV and coupe layouts, the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is distinguished from the rest of the range through its larger air intakes and extended wheel arch trims and body-coloured rear bumper. All versions get brushed stainless steel twin tailpipes and red brake calipers, too.

Inside, there are aluminium inlays for the dashboard, while all cars get a heated GT steering wheel and 18-way adjustable sports seats. As with other Porsche models, this Cayenne gets a driver mode selection dial on the steering wheel to make cycling through different settings easy.

As with the ‘regular’ Cayenne, the Turbo E-Hybrid gets a new digital instrument cluster, a redesigned centre console and high-power HD Matrix LED headlights as standard.

Drivers after a more focused experience can add the GT Package, too, which adds in a number of features taken from the performance-orientated Cayenne Turbo GT. Highlights include specifically tuned air suspension, a ride height lowered by 10mm and more powerful Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB). This package also adds in black accents, black wheel arch extensions and carbon sideplates for the roof spoiler.

The Turbo E-Hybrid is the second of three hybrid models that will be released during 2023. It’s available to order now with prices starting from £130,200.