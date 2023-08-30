Fines for Low Traffic Neighbourhoods rise by 30 per cent in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fines for Low Traffic Neighbourhoods rise by 30 per cent in 2022

By Press Association
File photo dated 05/05/21 of a Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) sign in Cowley near Oxford. Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Conservative MP Andrew Bowie said the projects should be looked at again because there are huge cost-of-living pressures. Issue date: Monday July 31, 2023.
Motorists were stung with 674,732 fines for driving in Low Traffic Neighbourhoods last year, representing an increase of 30 per cent year-on-year.

It’s a significant rise on the 519,780 fines issued to motorists during 2021. Since the start of 2021, councils issuing fines for Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) have generated more than £91 million for the schemes, with £40.8 million amassed during 2022. Some £10.9 million has been brought in during the first five months of 2023 alone, too.

In 2022, each council that fined drivers for entering LTNs generated an average of £3.1 million from the schemes.

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods are designed to make urban areas easier to walk or cycle through by preventing cars, vans and other vehicles from using otherwise quiet roads as shortcuts. They also look to reduce inner-city pollution by promoting ‘greener’ forms of transport such as walking or cycling.

The data, which was compiled by Churchill Motor Insurance, found that ‘at least’ 21 councils operated LTNs in 2022 and 2023, which was 12 more than in 2021. It means that there are now 103 permanent LTNs now in operation, compared with 87 in 2021. They run in a variety of locations, including London, Derby, Newcastle, Birmingham and Rochdale.

Nicholas Mantel, head of Churchill Motor Insurance, said: “Low traffic neighbourhoods are a controversial issue, and our research shows the number of motorists impacted is increasing. More Councils are rolling out the schemes in their areas and the number of individual LTNs is also rising. When driving in major towns and cities, motorists should try to keep their satnavs up to date and look out for any new road signs to avoid being caught out for driving new LTNs.”