Skoda’s upcoming Kodiaq and Superb models to get customisable push-buttons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Skoda’s upcoming Kodiaq and Superb models to get customisable push-buttons

By Press Association
The new interior puts an even greater focus on space
The new interior puts an even greater focus on space

Skoda has given a glimpse at the cabins for its upcoming new Kodiaq and Superb models, showcasing an interior that has been completely redesigned and equipped with a lot more technology than before.

It’s all centred around a 12.9-inch free-standing infotainment system, which is joined by a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit setup ahead of the driver. Skoda has also moved the gear selector up to the steering column, which means that there’s more space for the forward passengers. Plus, it has freed up room for a large storage area in the centre console.

Skoda Kodiaq Buttons
The push buttons can be configured to control a variety of functions

One of the biggest changes to the interiors is the addition of Skoda’s new ‘Smart Dials’. These rotary push buttons feature an integrated digital display and give quick access to a variety of functions. For instance, those on the outer side of the dashboard are used to control the interior temperature, seat heating and seat ventilation while the central one can be used for the volume, fan speed, air direction or driving modes. It can control the zoom for the satellite navigation.

They can all be configured via the infotainment menu so that drivers can choose between the functions that they most commonly use.

As with other Skoda models, the Kodiaq and Superb will feature a range of ‘Simply Clever’ features. These include a phone box with fast inductive smartphone charging which, in the Kodiaq, can be used for two phones and even includes an active cooling function. The Kodiaq will also feature a new storage compartment in the central tunnel.

In the Superb, there will be a redesigned steering wheel and instrument cluster, while optional massage seats include ten pneumatically controlled massage cushions. As before, you’ll find an umbrella in the driver’s door and an ice scraper behind the fuel filler door.

Peter Olah, head of interior design at Skoda Auto, said: “Skoda interiors stand for intuitiveness, simplicity, customer focus, and smart solutions. Our latest innovation, Škoda Smart Dials, has expanded the intuitive options for controlling the car’s functions, combining the best of both worlds: physical controls and digital displays.

“These enhancements have paved the way for a more spacious and cosy interior that not only catches the eye but also offers practicality and genuine added value for our customers.”