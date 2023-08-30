BYD to remove ‘Build Your Dreams’ slogan for its European cars amid controversy

Chinese car maker BYD has announced it will remove the controversial ‘Build Your Dreams’ lettering from the majority of its cars in Europe.

Build Your Dreams (BYD) is a Chinese car maker that was introduced to the UK earlier this year. Launching with the Atto 3 crossover, and it will be imminently introducing its Dolphin hatchback, set to become the UK’s most affordable new electric car thanks to a starting price of £25,500.

BYD has already entered into the European market with the Atto 3

While its cars have so far been fairly well praised, the rear of BYD’s cars have been emblazoned in large ‘Build Your Dreams’ lettering, which executives at the firm have said has proven divisive among both those buying and selling its cars.

Speaking at the launch of BYD’s new Seal saloon, which will be its flagship in the UK when it arrives later in the year, the firm confirmed that the European examples of this EV would not feature this ‘Build Your Dreams’ lettering.

Tim Bryant, European customer and experience manager at BYD, said: “European Seals will not feature ‘Build Your Dreams’ lettering at the rear. BYD has listened carefully to dealer, journalist and dealer partner feedback during this past year, some in favour of the lettering and others less so.

On August 9th, our 5 millionth new energy vehicle rolls off the production line, making us the first automaker globally to achieve this remarkable milestone. It took 13 years to build our first million new energy vehicles. Eighteen months later, we reached three million NEVs.… pic.twitter.com/vYmBkSQhbX — BYD (@BYDCompany) August 9, 2023

“We’ve taken the majority viewpoint and utilised the speed and agility of our vertically-integrated supply chain to ensure that all Seals built for Europe will feature a cleaner rear tailgate design featuring discreet BYD lettering.”

The PA news agency understands that China strongly supports the tagline as part of its culture, but the messaging has not been well-received in Europe, with some buyers even being put off buying the cars because of it.

The Atto 3 is expected to follow the Seal in switching to the more subtle branding, though the Dolphin will keep the ‘Build Your Dreams’ lettering because it’s integrated into the design of the lights of the model.