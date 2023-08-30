BYD to remove ‘Build Your Dreams’ slogan for its European cars amid controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

BYD to remove ‘Build Your Dreams’ slogan for its European cars amid controversy

By Press Association
BYD’s name is displayed at the back
Chinese car maker BYD has announced it will remove the controversial ‘Build Your Dreams’ lettering from the majority of its cars in Europe.

Build Your Dreams (BYD) is a Chinese car maker that was introduced to the UK earlier this year. Launching with the Atto 3 crossover, and it will be imminently introducing its Dolphin hatchback, set to become the UK’s most affordable new electric car thanks to a starting price of £25,500.

BYD Atto 3
BYD has already entered into the European market with the Atto 3

While its cars have so far been fairly well praised, the rear of BYD’s cars have been emblazoned in large ‘Build Your Dreams’ lettering, which executives at the firm have said has proven divisive among both those buying and selling its cars.

Speaking at the launch of BYD’s new Seal saloon, which will be its flagship in the UK when it arrives later in the year, the firm confirmed that the European examples of this EV would not feature this ‘Build Your Dreams’ lettering.

Tim Bryant, European customer and experience manager at BYD, said: “European Seals will not feature ‘Build Your Dreams’ lettering at the rear. BYD has listened carefully to dealer, journalist and dealer partner feedback during this past year, some in favour of the lettering and others less so.

“We’ve taken the majority viewpoint and utilised the speed and agility of our vertically-integrated supply chain to ensure that all Seals built for Europe will feature a cleaner rear tailgate design featuring discreet BYD lettering.”

The PA news agency understands that China strongly supports the tagline as part of its culture, but the messaging has not been well-received in Europe, with some buyers even being put off buying the cars because of it.

The Atto 3 is expected to follow the Seal in switching to the more subtle branding, though the Dolphin will keep the ‘Build Your Dreams’ lettering because it’s integrated into the design of the lights of the model.