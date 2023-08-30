Alfa Romeo’s 33 Stradale draws in the spirit of the 1960s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Alfa Romeo’s 33 Stradale draws in the spirit of the 1960s

By Press Association
The 33 Stradale is available with either a V6 or electric powertrain
The 33 Stradale is available with either a V6 or electric powertrain

Alfa Romeo’s new 33 Stradale has broken cover with a choice of either V6 petrol or electric setups.

Designed in the spirit of the original 33 Stradale – which raced during the 1960s – the supercar is a rekindling of Alfa’s ‘fuoriserie’ or custom-built range of vehicles. Just 33 examples of the 33 Stradale will be created, in fact, and all are spoken for already.

The two-seater has been designed by the newly founded Alfa Romeo Bottega group which combines the firm’s designers, engineers and historians to listen to potential buyers before building a car to their specification.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale
The interior is focused around the driver

Inside, the cockpit features a minimalist design with a limited number of controls placed on the centre console. The steering wheel lacks any buttons whatsoever, too, while some toggles have been located on the roof like an aeroplane’s cockpit. It’s all trimmed in a mixture of aluminium, carbon fibre and leather.

The V6-powered version uses a 2.9-litre engine also adopted by Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models, capable of taking the 33 Stradale from 0-60mph in under three seconds and onwards to a top speed of 207mph.

Upgraded Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes help to provide a lot of stopping power, too. Alfa Romeo has yet to confirm many details surrounding the electric version, however, though it has stated that it’ll manage up to 280 miles from a single charge. It also develops an impressive 739bhp, eclipsing the petrol engine’s output of 641bhp.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, said: “With the new 33 Stradale, we wanted to create something that lived up to our past, to serve the brand and to make the Alfisti fandom proud.

“Such a result could only have been achieved thanks to the expertise, hard work and passion of our team, with the support of management who have the clear ambition to contribute to writing chapters in the brand’s future, in full respect of its unique history. This is the brand’s first “fuoriserie” (custom-built) car since 1969, and I promise it won’t be the last.”