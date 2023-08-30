New 2024 New Volkswagen Passat revealed as estate-only executive car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New 2024 New Volkswagen Passat revealed as estate-only executive car

By Press Association
The Volkswagen Passat returns for a new generation. (Volkswagen)
The Volkswagen Passat returns for a new generation. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has revealed its new ninth-generation Passat, which takes this family car into executive territory thanks to enhanced space and quality.

Unveiled in the same year as its 50th birthday – and after more than 30 million examples have been produced – the Passat remains Volkswagen’s third best-selling model despite the rising popularity of crossovers and SUVs.

For this latest model, due to arrive in showrooms in early 2024, Volkswagen has removed the saloon model from the line-up, and will instead only offer it as an estate. It will indirectly place Volkswagen’s Arteon too, which is due to be phased out in 2024.

The Passat gets a sleeker design than the model it replaces. (Volkswagen)

This latest Passat is quite a radical departure compared to its predecessor, both inside and out. Based on Volkswagen’s latest MQB Evo platform, it adopts sleeker styling compared to the boxier-looking outgoing model – taking a similar approach to the Arteon Shooting Brake.

It’s grown in size by 15cm – now measuring nearly five metres in length – with much of that space going into improving rear seat space, which is very impressive. The boot has increased in size to 690 litres too, 40 more than before.

Inside, the Passat’s cabin is dominated by a large touchscreen, measuring 12.9 inches as standard, but upgradable to a huge 15-inch unit. Both run Volkswagen’s latest MIB4 software, with the Passat being one of the first to use this new system, followed by the new Tiguan, due on sale at a similar time. Volkswagen has worked to lift the cabin quality, with higher-end materials used along with new technology such as an illuminated dashboard panel trim, configurable in 60 different colours.

The latest Passat has grown considerably in size. (Volkswagen)

Other highlights include massaging front seats, while the gear selector (all new Passats will come with an automatic gearbox) is mounted to the side of the steering wheel.

The Passat will continue to be available as a petrol, and diesel – which is said to still be in-demand Europe-wide – as well as a plug-in hybrid. There are changes, however, with mild-hybrid technology available on the Passat for the first time.

Volkswagen is also introducing a new plug-in hybrid, which uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine as its base. A significant 19.7kWh battery is said to allow for a range of ‘around 100km’ (63 miles) on a full charge. Customers will also be able to DC rapid charge it. Two versions will be available, predicting a combined 201bhp and 268bhp. Due to the popularity of the Passat with UK fleet customers, it’s expected that 80 per cent of models sold will be a plug-in hybrid, owing to attractive company car tax.

The new Passat gets a technology makeover. (Volkswagen)

This new Passat is likely to be the last, with Volkswagen seeming to have no plans to make it available as an EV in the future.
It will make its public debut in early September at the Munich motor show, with a launch planned for early 2024, with prices set to start from around €40,000 (£34,260) in Germany. Full powertrain and trim details will be announced nearer the time.