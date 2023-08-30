New 2024 New Volkswagen Passat revealed as estate-only executive car

Volkswagen has revealed its new ninth-generation Passat, which takes this family car into executive territory thanks to enhanced space and quality.

Unveiled in the same year as its 50th birthday – and after more than 30 million examples have been produced – the Passat remains Volkswagen’s third best-selling model despite the rising popularity of crossovers and SUVs.

For this latest model, due to arrive in showrooms in early 2024, Volkswagen has removed the saloon model from the line-up, and will instead only offer it as an estate. It will indirectly place Volkswagen’s Arteon too, which is due to be phased out in 2024.

The Passat gets a sleeker design than the model it replaces. (Volkswagen)

This latest Passat is quite a radical departure compared to its predecessor, both inside and out. Based on Volkswagen’s latest MQB Evo platform, it adopts sleeker styling compared to the boxier-looking outgoing model – taking a similar approach to the Arteon Shooting Brake.

It’s grown in size by 15cm – now measuring nearly five metres in length – with much of that space going into improving rear seat space, which is very impressive. The boot has increased in size to 690 litres too, 40 more than before.

Inside, the Passat’s cabin is dominated by a large touchscreen, measuring 12.9 inches as standard, but upgradable to a huge 15-inch unit. Both run Volkswagen’s latest MIB4 software, with the Passat being one of the first to use this new system, followed by the new Tiguan, due on sale at a similar time. Volkswagen has worked to lift the cabin quality, with higher-end materials used along with new technology such as an illuminated dashboard panel trim, configurable in 60 different colours.

The latest Passat has grown considerably in size. (Volkswagen)

Other highlights include massaging front seats, while the gear selector (all new Passats will come with an automatic gearbox) is mounted to the side of the steering wheel.

The Passat will continue to be available as a petrol, and diesel – which is said to still be in-demand Europe-wide – as well as a plug-in hybrid. There are changes, however, with mild-hybrid technology available on the Passat for the first time.

Volkswagen is also introducing a new plug-in hybrid, which uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine as its base. A significant 19.7kWh battery is said to allow for a range of ‘around 100km’ (63 miles) on a full charge. Customers will also be able to DC rapid charge it. Two versions will be available, predicting a combined 201bhp and 268bhp. Due to the popularity of the Passat with UK fleet customers, it’s expected that 80 per cent of models sold will be a plug-in hybrid, owing to attractive company car tax.

The new Passat gets a technology makeover. (Volkswagen)

This new Passat is likely to be the last, with Volkswagen seeming to have no plans to make it available as an EV in the future.

It will make its public debut in early September at the Munich motor show, with a launch planned for early 2024, with prices set to start from around €40,000 (£34,260) in Germany. Full powertrain and trim details will be announced nearer the time.