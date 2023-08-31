Lancia Delta Integrale restored by Richard Hammond heads to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lancia Delta Integrale restored by Richard Hammond heads to auction

By Press Association
A Lancia Delta Integrale restored by Richard Hammond’s ‘The Smallest Cog’ is heading to auction
A classic Lancia Delta Integrale that has been ‘refreshed’ by Richard Hammond’s car restoration business is set to go under the hammer at auction.

The 1989 model will feature in the next series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop, filmed at his ‘The Smallest Cog’ business. The Lancia is currently owned by the Combe Martin Wildlife and Dinosaur Park in Devon and all proceeds from the sale will go towards the creation of a new enclosure at the site. It’ll be used to house the park’s pair of endangered Amur Leopards.

Lancia Delta Integrale
The Delta uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine

The Integrale – which shot to fame through its use in the World Rally Championship – features a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that sends 182bhp to all four wheels. This particular version is expected to fetch between £20,000 and £30,000 at the Bonhams upcoming sale at the Goodwood Revival on September 9.

“The Delta Integrale is a legendary car. This one has been brought back to life to raise funds to benefit rare leopards at the owner’s wildlife park, which makes it even more legendary. Not a full restoration but a very, very thorough refresh,” said Hammond. The presenter will also be in attendance when the Lancia goes under the hammer.

Lancia Delta Integrale
The Delta is one of Lancia’s best-known models

A number of other iconic vehicles are due to be auctioned off during the same event, including a Martini Racing Team Porsche Carrera RSR ‘R8’ which finished fourth in the 1973 Le Mans and a collection of seven Series 1 Land Rovers. Interestingly, the event will also be auctioning off a 1943 Vickers Supermarine Spitfire Mark IX.

Tim Schofield, head of motoring in the UK at Bonhams Cars, said: “We are very excited that Richard – and the car’s owner – have chosen Bonhams Cars to sell this stunning example of the rightly-revered Lancia Integrale,

“This is the third of our high-profile Goodwood Sales in 2023 and I’m sure the exciting auction process will make great television – even more so, of course, if we achieve a great price for what’s a very worthy cause.”