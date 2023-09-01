New Mini Countryman takes striking direction as electric-only model is added to line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New Mini Countryman takes striking direction as electric-only model is added to line-up

By Press Association
The new Mini Countryman is here
The new Mini Countryman is here

The third-generation Mini Countryman has been unveiled with a new battery-powered model added to the line-up for the first time.

Measuring six centimetres taller and 13 centimetres longer than the car it replaces, the new Countryman will cost from £28,500, with first deliveries commencing in February 2024.

Mini Countryman: EMBARGO: 01/09/2023 10:01 BST)
The interior features the same circular screen as the Mini Cooper Electric

A new electric version joins the fray for the first time, with two performance levels – E and SE – delivering a range of 287 and 269 miles respectively. The latter version brings a lower range due to an additional electric motor which provides four-wheel-drive. Prices for the electric Countryman start from £41,500.

The plug-in hybrid version of the Countryman has been ditched, with only petrol models remaining in the standard Countryman C, all-wheel-drive Countryman S ALL4 and range-topping Countryman John Cooper Works.

Mini Countryman: EMBARGO: 01/09/2023 10:01 BST)
The rear of the car features a sharper, more angular design than before

The exterior of the car might have similarly boxy proportions to the car it replaces, but the details of the Countryman have been radically changed. The front end features sharper headlights, while the grille has an accent trim surrounding it. Around the back the lights are super-slim, but still incorporate the Union Jack motif that has become a much-loved feature of the Mini range. The lights also feature three adjustable ‘signatures’ while a ‘specially orchestrated’ welcome and goodbye animation is activated at the press of the key.

Inside, Mini says that rear seat passengers benefit from 2.5cm of extra space, while driver and passenger can enjoy a three-centimetre bump in shoulder and elbow room over the previous car. As used on the new Mini Cooper, a circle OLED display is incorporated into the Countryman’s interior. It can be configured to show a variety of readouts, with the top half managing usual driving information such as speed or range and the lower half dealing with navigation and media functions.