New Mini Countryman takes striking direction as electric-only model is added to line-up

The third-generation Mini Countryman has been unveiled with a new battery-powered model added to the line-up for the first time.

Measuring six centimetres taller and 13 centimetres longer than the car it replaces, the new Countryman will cost from £28,500, with first deliveries commencing in February 2024.

The interior features the same circular screen as the Mini Cooper Electric

A new electric version joins the fray for the first time, with two performance levels – E and SE – delivering a range of 287 and 269 miles respectively. The latter version brings a lower range due to an additional electric motor which provides four-wheel-drive. Prices for the electric Countryman start from £41,500.

The plug-in hybrid version of the Countryman has been ditched, with only petrol models remaining in the standard Countryman C, all-wheel-drive Countryman S ALL4 and range-topping Countryman John Cooper Works.

The rear of the car features a sharper, more angular design than before

The exterior of the car might have similarly boxy proportions to the car it replaces, but the details of the Countryman have been radically changed. The front end features sharper headlights, while the grille has an accent trim surrounding it. Around the back the lights are super-slim, but still incorporate the Union Jack motif that has become a much-loved feature of the Mini range. The lights also feature three adjustable ‘signatures’ while a ‘specially orchestrated’ welcome and goodbye animation is activated at the press of the key.

Inside, Mini says that rear seat passengers benefit from 2.5cm of extra space, while driver and passenger can enjoy a three-centimetre bump in shoulder and elbow room over the previous car. As used on the new Mini Cooper, a circle OLED display is incorporated into the Countryman’s interior. It can be configured to show a variety of readouts, with the top half managing usual driving information such as speed or range and the lower half dealing with navigation and media functions.