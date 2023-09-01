Updated Tesla Model 3 revealed with longer range and new look

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Updated Tesla Model 3 revealed with longer range and new look

By Press Association
The Model 3 receives a range of upgrades for 2024. (Tesla)
Tesla has revealed an updated version of its popular Model 3, which gains more technology and a longer electric range.

More than two million Model 3s have been manufactured since production started in 2017, though the first examples didn’t come to the UK until 2019. It’s now one of the world’s best-selling electric cars and helped to push Tesla into the mainstream.

This upgrade sees the Model 3 getting a new, cleaner front-end design, while slimmer LED headlights are fitted too. This sleeker design helps to improve its aerodynamics, allowing for an improved range. Tesla says the Model 3 in Long Range form can now travel up to 421 miles on a single charge – up from 374 miles in the outgoing car. It will give it one of the longest ranges of any electric car on sale today.

The Model 3 can now travel up to 421 miles on a charge. (Tesla)

Tesla will continue to offer the Model 3 in a more affordable rear-wheel-drive form, though there’s no word currently on when the flagship Performance model will be introduced.

Around the rear, the Model 3 comes with brighter LED rear lights, which are more neatly integrated into the boot than the predecessor. Two new colours, Ultra Red and Stealth Grey, are also available.

Inside, Tesla has looked to improve the material quality of the Model, with new textiles and ‘real aluminium’ used for the cabin. A new 17-speaker sound system is also available, while rear passengers get a new eight-inch screen that can control the climate control, seat heating and entertainment.

The same 15.4-inch touchscreen as before continues to dominate the interior, with Tesla promising a ‘more usable screen area’ and enhanced connectivity and Wi-Fi capability. Steering wheel stalks are replaced by buttons for an ‘uncluttered driving experience’.

The updated Tesla Model 3 is due to arrive in the UK in 2024. There’s no word on pricing, but it’s likely to remain similar to the current £42,990 starting tag.