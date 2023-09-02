BMW’s ‘Vision Neue Klasse’ gives idea of brand’s future direction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BMW’s ‘Vision Neue Klasse’ gives idea of brand’s future direction

By Press Association
The Vision Neue Klass has a few ‘trademark’ BMW touches
The Vision Neue Klass has a few ‘trademark’ BMW touches

BMW has given an idea of what its next generation of vehicles could look like via its ‘Vision Neue Klasse’ design concept.

It’s being incorporated into a vehicle which showcases a whole new design for BMW. It’s a car which has been ‘pared down to the essentials’, according to BMW, though continues to have some of the brand’s trademark design features such as the front kidney grille and a Hofmeister kink of the side window graphic.

It also sits alongside existing concepts – the i Vision Circular and i Vision Dee – to create a trio of models that point towards BMW’s future vehicles. It’s the Vision Neue Klasse, however, which is said to be the one that is closest to a full production vehicle. It’s expected that BMW will produce a road-going version by 2025.

The interior features a full-width projection display

Inside, there’s the next generation of BMW’s iDrive system while a greater use of recycled materials aims to help bring down the car’s carbon footprint. Underneath is an electric powertrain, too.

Frank Weber, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Development, said: “30 per cent more range, 30 per cent faster charging, 25 per cent more efficiency – the Neue Klasse represents a major technological leap that will take EfficientDynamics to new heights. The same applies to its design – which could not be any more futuristic,

“With the Neue Klasse, we have embarked on the biggest investment in the company’s history. We are not just writing the next chapter of BMW; we’re writing a whole new book. That’s why the Neue Klasse will certainly impact all model generations.”

The Vision Vehicle uses 21-inch aerodynamic wheels which hark back to the cross-spoke versions used in motorsport, while the exterior has been finished in an off-yellow colour. This is then contrasted by black side skirts and bumpers.

Inside, there’s a new interpretation of BMW’s iDrive system with the Panoramic Vision. Key information is projected at the driver’s line of sight across the entire width of the windscreen, while both driver and front passenger will be able to interact with this information. BMW says that drivers will be able to change the information they’re seeing on the central display via gesture control, too.