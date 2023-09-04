Mercedes Concept CLA is a look at a new entry-level electric saloon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mercedes Concept CLA is a look at a new entry-level electric saloon

By Press Association
The Concept CLA hints at a new entry-level electric saloon. (Mercedes)
Mercedes is focusing on efficiency with the reveal of its Concept CLA – a model that hints at a future long-range saloon car.

Revealed at IAA Mobility, better known as the Munich motor show, Mercedes describes the CLA as an ‘electric hypermiler’. It uses expertise from its Vision EQXX concept car, which managed almost 750 miles on a charge because of its particular focus on efficiency and aerodynamics.

The Concept CLA hints at a future compact electric saloon car, likely to rival the Tesla Model 3, and retains the current CLA’s familiar four-door-coupe silhouette, but with some bold new details.

The Concept CLA boasts a range of up to 466 miles. (Mercedes)

The iconic Mercedes-Benz star emblem is used for the headlights, while an LED lighting bar stretches around the car. A bold new closed-off grille is also used, with this likely to be used on production models too, albeit slightly toned down.

While Mercedes’ flagship EQS saloon can already manage a claimed 450 miles on a charge, the Concept CLA will use a considerably smaller battery, around 85kWh compared to the EQS’ 108kWh unit. The firm is claiming to ‘elevate efficiency to the next level with a class-leading range’ of 750km (466 miles)

The CLA also uses a 800-volt electrical architecture, which allows for 400km (248 miles) of range to be added in just 15 minutes. It also showcases Mercedes new MMA platform, which will go on to be used in a host of other future models from the firm, including two compact SUVs and a Shooting Brake version of this model.

The CLA is set to be the new face of compact electric Mercedes models, with cars like the A-Class unlikely to be retained in an electric future, though will be offered with conventional powertrains as well, albeit with a revised design.

It also previews Mercedes’ new ‘Superscreen’, which features mini-LEDs that can shut off elements of the screen when not required to maximise efficiency further.

A production version of the Concept EQA is expected to arrive on sale in 2024, and likely won’t deviate too much from this show model.