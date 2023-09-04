Renault Scenic returns as an electric SUV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renault Scenic returns as an electric SUV

By Press Association
The Scenic returns as an electric SUV. (Renault)
Renault is rebooting its Scenic name into an electric SUV.

The nameplate was first used on a popular compact MPV launched in 1996, but disappeared in 2020 due to the falling popularity of people-carriers. The model name was then shelved – until now.

Debuting today at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany, the new Scenic E-Tech isn’t an MPV though, but a pure-electric SUV.

The new Scenic boasts a range of up to 385 miles. (Renault)

It’ll sit above the Megane E-Tech when it arrives next year, and will be joined by the new Renault 5 electric supermini, also launching in 2024, as the French firm supercharges its EV line-up.

In a similar fashion to the original Scenic and Megane of the mid-1990s, the new Scenic E-Tech is being positioned as a larger, more family-friendly model to the five-door Megane E-Tech hatchback. It has a boxier, more SUV-like look that’s been designed to maximise interior space, and it’ll rival other electric SUVs such as the Volkswagen ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E and the forthcoming Peugeot e-3008.

Inside, the dashboard is of a similar design to the Megane E-Tech’s with a pair of crisp screens, although for the Scenic, there’s a larger 12-inch infotainment screen, again using a Google-based operating system. Renault proudly says no leather is used in the cabin and much of the cabin’s materials, including the dashboard and glass, are recycled.

Much of the cabin is made from recycled materials. (Renault)

Back seat passengers will be able to stretch out thanks to generous rear legroom, says Renault, and the boxy shape should give plenty of headroom. Interior space is boosted by plenty of cubbies for extra storage, while the rear armrest folds down to reveal a pair of cupholders, USB-C charging ports and stands to rest tablets on. Boot room stands at 545 litres with the seats up and 1,670 with them down, while some models will come with a ‘Solarbay opacifying sunroof’, which can switch from clear to opaque glass.

The Scenic E-Tech uses the same CMF-EV platform as used by the smaller Megane E-Tech and Nissan’s Ariya SUV. Renault is initially offering the Scenic with two battery and motor combinations – a 60kWh battery paired with a 168bhp electric motor, and a larger 87kWh battery with a 217bhp motor. The smaller battery pack will give a claimed EV driving range of 261 miles while the 87kWh should give a 385-mile range.

The Scenic E-Tech will arrive next year with pricing and specification details announced closer to the car’s launch.