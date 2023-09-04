Audi showcases interior of new Q6 e-tron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Audi showcases interior of new Q6 e-tron

By Press Association
The Q6 e-tron boasts a new interior design. (Audi)
The Q6 e-tron boasts a new interior design. (Audi)

Audi has unveiled the interior of its new electric Q6 e-tron SUV ahead of a full debut later in the year.

Joining Audi’s growing line-up of electric models, the Q6 e-tron is the firm’s first all-new model in more than two years, and was originally meant to be on sale by now, but due to various delays has now been pushed back to 2024.

Built around new ‘Premium Platform Electric’ (PPE) underpinnings, which will be shared with Porsche’s upcoming electric Macan, Audi says it has been designed from the ‘inside out’.

Front-seat passengers get their own touchscreen. (Audi)

Revealed at the Munich motor show, the Q6 e-tron features a new ‘wraparound’ dashboard design, with a free-standing 14.5-inch curved touchscreen being utilised with OLED technology. A new version of Audi’s virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster is also used, while the front-seat passenger even gets their own screen.

It features an ‘active privacy mode’, so that if the passenger is watching a film, it doesn’t distract the driver.

The Q6 is designed to sit between the Q4 and Q8 e-tron models, with Audi promising plenty of passenger space as a result. The boot measures 529 litres, while there’s additional storage available underneath the bonnet for charging cables.

Audi is yet to reveal its Q6 e-tron without camouflage. (Audi)

Audi is yet to reveal the Q6 e-tron, though has released new photos of the model in camouflage, showing it will share a clear lineage with the Q4 and Q8 models. A large Singeframe grille can be seen along with bold LED lighting at the front and rear.

The Q6 e-tron is expected to be revealed before the end of the year, with sporty ‘S’ models and a coupe-like Sportback version also planned.