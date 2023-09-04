Audi showcases interior of new Q6 e-tron

Audi has unveiled the interior of its new electric Q6 e-tron SUV ahead of a full debut later in the year.

Joining Audi’s growing line-up of electric models, the Q6 e-tron is the firm’s first all-new model in more than two years, and was originally meant to be on sale by now, but due to various delays has now been pushed back to 2024.

Built around new ‘Premium Platform Electric’ (PPE) underpinnings, which will be shared with Porsche’s upcoming electric Macan, Audi says it has been designed from the ‘inside out’.

Front-seat passengers get their own touchscreen. (Audi)

Revealed at the Munich motor show, the Q6 e-tron features a new ‘wraparound’ dashboard design, with a free-standing 14.5-inch curved touchscreen being utilised with OLED technology. A new version of Audi’s virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster is also used, while the front-seat passenger even gets their own screen.

It features an ‘active privacy mode’, so that if the passenger is watching a film, it doesn’t distract the driver.

The Q6 is designed to sit between the Q4 and Q8 e-tron models, with Audi promising plenty of passenger space as a result. The boot measures 529 litres, while there’s additional storage available underneath the bonnet for charging cables.

Audi is yet to reveal its Q6 e-tron without camouflage. (Audi)

Audi is yet to reveal the Q6 e-tron, though has released new photos of the model in camouflage, showing it will share a clear lineage with the Q4 and Q8 models. A large Singeframe grille can be seen along with bold LED lighting at the front and rear.

The Q6 e-tron is expected to be revealed before the end of the year, with sporty ‘S’ models and a coupe-like Sportback version also planned.