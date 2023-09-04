What were the highlights of this year’s Munich Motor Show?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What were the highlights of this year’s Munich Motor Show?

By Press Association
The Scenic is presented to the world
This year’s IAA Mobility event marked a return to the traditional motor show format. Since the coronavirus pandemic the large-scale motor show has largely remained a distant memory, but this year’s show – held in Munich – was the first time that we’ve seen a collection of cars being released to the public.

Though far smaller – and in our experience, quieter too – than the grand shows of Frankfurt and Geneva that had been staples on the circuit previously, there were some big new reveals at this year’s Munich event. Let’s check them out.

Volkswagen ID.GTI

ID. GTI
The new ID.GTI has famous ‘GTI’ hallmarks

One of the main focus points of this year’s show was the Volkswagen ID GTI concept. Showcasing what could be the future for Volkswagen’s famous performance nameplate, it’s a blend of the electric future of the brand with some clever performance tweaks.

It’s based on the ID.2all concept but, in GTI fashion, gets a range of upgrades. Plus, Volkswagen is said to be targeting a starting price of around £21,420.

Renault Scenic

Renault Scenic
The Scenic will be a core new model for Renault

This year’s Munich Motor Show saw the return of the Scenic name. It’s a car that has for many years been core to Renault, but one which has now been reinvented as a fully electric SUV.

It’s set to arrive on the scene next year and will bring a range of up to 385 miles from a single charge.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse

Vision Neue Klasse
The Neue Klasse previews an electric 3 Series

Munich saw the arrival of a very important car for BMW – the Vision Neue Klasse. Predicted to showcase what an electric 3 Series of the future could resemble, it’s a return to the traditional saloon car format for BMW.

It’s got some old-school touches, too, such as the corduroy seats. However, this is combined with some ultra-sharp features, such as a windscreen that drivers will be able to project key information up and on to.

Opel Experimental

Opel Experimental
The Opel Experimental showcases a new look for the brand

Though wearing the Opel badge, the new Experimental concept will likely dictate what future Vauxhall cars could look like as well. It’s a particularly striking design, too, with a relatively high stance being met by a very bold, aggressive front end

There are loads of illuminated elements, too, and though the Opel wears a new version of the ‘bolt’ badge, we’d expect that the famous griffin would be lit up on the front of Vauxhall cars instead.

BYD Seal U

BYD Seal U
The Seal U will have plug-in hybrid and electric engines

BYD had one of the biggest stands of the Munich Show this year, with the Chinese firm’s ever-expanding range of vehicles taking up a lot of floorspace. One of its most recent models is the Seal U, which is a taller and wider version of the Seal saloon.

It’s confirmed for the UK, too, and it’ll be available with either plug-in hybrid or fully electric powertrains.