BMW broadens iX1 line-up with new eDrive20

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

BMW broadens iX1 line-up with new eDrive20

By Press Association
The iX1 features large kidney grilles – a BMW hallmark
The iX1 features large kidney grilles – a BMW hallmark

BMW has added a new entry-level model to its iX1 electric SUV line-up.

The new eDrive20 starts from £44,460 – undercutting the eDrive30 which costs from £53,295 – yet will still be able to deliver up to 296 miles from a single charge. Three specifications will be available – Sport, xLine and M Sport – with all able to go from 0-60mph in 8.5 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 106mph.

BMW iX1
The new eDrive20 has plenty of range

As standard, all versions come with a 64.7kWh battery, which can be charged in as little as 29 minutes at a rapid charger to take the state of charge from 10 to 80 per cent. Hooked up to an 11kW home charger the iX1 can be fully charged in around six and a half hours.

The iX1 comes with plenty of equipment as standard, too, including two-zone air conditioning, a reversing camera and a ‘variety’ of driver assistance systems. Plus, BMW’s new Operating System 9 is included, which gives access to a number of connected services as well as over-the-air updates to ensure that the system is kept up to date.

BMW iX1
The main system is controlled via one large curved display

It’s all controlled via a 10.25-inch main display and a 10.7-inch control display which are both set beneath a single piece of glass that is orientated towards the driver. BMW says that the menus have been cleaned up too, making them easier to navigate and use when on the move. A new ‘QuickSelect’ system means that drivers can access certain functions without the need to dip into different submenus. Plus, integrated voice control can make changing certain settings even easier.