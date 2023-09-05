Audi’s Q8 gains new design and upgraded technology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Audi’s Q8 gains new design and upgraded technology

By Press Association
Audi has revealed an updated version of its Q8
Audi has revealed an updated version of its Q8

Audi has given its range-topping Q8 SUV a styling upgrade while adding a variety of new standard features.

The ‘SUV coupe’ now features a redesigned front grille with vertical inlays, while new front air intakes are now integrated into the lower section of the front bumper. On Black Edition and Vorsprung models, the accents around the front grille – as well as the trim on the windows and front and rear bumpers – are finished in high-gloss black.

All versions will now come with LED headlights as standard, too, while top-spec Vorsprung models can get upgraded Matrix LED versions added as an upgrade. Audi’s laser light technology – which helps to ‘significantly’ increase the full beam range – can also be optioned. Redesigned daytime running lights give the Q8 a more distinctive appearance than before, too.

Audi Q8
The daytime running lights have been redesigned

Clever OLED rear lights can also detect when a vehicle comes within two metres of the Q8 when it is stationary and activate all sections of the lights to make the car more noticeable.

Three new exterior colours – Sakhir Gold, Ascari Blue and Chili Red – have been added to the Q8’s palette, while five new alloy wheel designs are now available in sizes ranging from 21 to 23 inches.

Audi SQ8
The SQ8 uses a powerful 4.0-litre petrol engine

Updates to the car’s software mean that users can now activate third-party apps such as Spotify and Amazon Music through the car and Audi has also upgraded the Q8’s Virtual Cockpit system so that it now displays a lane change warning and a distance warning when in close proximity to other road users.

Air suspension with adaptive damping comes as standard on the Q8 and all-wheel-steering is included on Vorpsrung and SQ8 models. A number of engines are available, including a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel, a 3.0-litre petrol and a range-topping SQ8 model with a powerful 4.0-litre turbocharged petrol.

Due to go on sale in October, the Q8 range will consist of S Line, Black Edition and Vorsprung models as well as the range-topping SQ8. Prices are expected to be announced closer to that on-sale date.