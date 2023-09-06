Transition to electric cars is ‘unequal’ says industry expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Transition to electric cars is ‘unequal’ says industry expert

By Press Association
Manufacturers will have to meet a certain percentage of EV sales from next year. (John Walton/PA)
The current transition to electric cars is ‘unequal’ and doesn’t favour all groups of people from making the switch to a fully electric vehicle.

That’s according to Marc Palmer, brand director at Auto Trader, who told a House of Lords inquiry today that the current switchover to electric vehicles was ‘fragile’ although there was significant progress in the fleet market.

Palmer stated, however, that the changeover process is ‘unequal’, with the vast majority of electric cars driven by those in more affluent areas with access to off-street parking, which allows for easier charging.

“There are three core groups being left behind – those over 55, women and those lower-income households. We see a real risk of them being left behind in the transition.”

He added that ‘a change in lifestyle is what’s holding a lot of people back’.

He was speaking as part of a panel during the Environment and Climate Change Committee Inquiry into Electric Vehicles today (September 6) alongside other industry leaders from outfits such as Motors.co.uk, the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association and Zipcar.

Palmer said that current government targets were ‘achievable but it’ll require action’, adding that they were seeing progress in the sales of electric vehicles overall. A new mandate is set to be enforced soon that will require manufacturers to sell a certain proportion of fully electric vehicles – 22 per cent by 2024, 80 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2035.

Demand for electrified vehicles grew in August, with figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showing that nearly two out of every five of the 85,657 new vehicles sold during the month was a battery-powered model.