Royal Enfield revives Bullet name in Europe for new retro-inspired model

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Royal Enfield revives Bullet name in Europe for new retro-inspired model

By Press Association
The Bullet name has been revived
The Bullet name has been revived

Royal Enfield’s iconic Bullet name is back on a new range of classic-inspired motorcycles.

The Bullet moniker has been associated with Enfield since the 1930s, but has now been revived for a new model powered by an air-cooled 349cc single-cylinder engine. It’s an engine already used in a number of Enfield models such as the Meteor and Hunter, too. Enfield claims a total power output of 20.2bhp, too, while all Bullet versions come with five-speed gearbox.

Priced from £4,629, the Bullet is available in three colour options, with Black or Maroon coming as standard with the Black Gold version upping the price to £4,709. This latter version also gets a copper and gold 3D badge, copper pinstriping and blacked-out engine components.

B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said “To me, the Bullet has been an undeniable symbol of resilient engineering and aesthetics. It has endured war and peace with unflinching reliability and has been an ally for over 90 years to the bravest of the brave.

Royal Enfield Bullet
The Bullet is powered by an air-cooled engine

“Pinstriped and handcrafted by three generations of artisans, the Bullet has retained its regal appeal without surrendering to fads and whims.”

All versions use a 13-litre ‘teardrop’ tank, while the headlight with signature ‘tiger eyes’ pilot lights harks back to a classic Royal Enfield styling trait. There’s also a digital and analogue dash setup with an integrated LCD information panel. A USB charging point means you can keep devices topped up when you’re on the go, too. A range of accessories can also be added, including touring and low-rise seats, and more comfortable touring handlebars.