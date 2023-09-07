First Drive: Is the BMW M3 CS on track to be one of the greatest ‘M’ cars of all time?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Drive: Is the BMW M3 CS on track to be one of the greatest ‘M’ cars of all time?

By Press Association
The M3 CS is a very sharp car to drive
What is it?

The kickplates give you an idea that this isn’t ‘just’ an M3

You might remember the M5 CS. It has risen to become one of the all-time greats of BMW history – a true battleship saloon that can deliver breathtaking performance in a package that is still relatively easy to live with. Well, BMW is looking for a compelling second edition with this – the M3 CS.

You could call it the ‘baby brother’ to the M5 CS; it follows the same hardcore process as its larger stablemate and aims to eclipse the success of the previous M3 CS which was something of a star in itself.

What’s new?

At the rear you’ll find quad exhaust outlets

Last year’s BMW M4 CSL had a lot of influence over this new CS, taking the same lightweight approach in a variety of other areas. There is loads of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) dotted around to help drive the car’s weight down, while the chassis and steering have been tuned specifically for this model. It’s also produced in very limited numbers, so seeing one on the road will be a rare event.

The outside is pretty daring, too, playing on the standard M3’s already distinctive design and taking it right the way up to 11 – if you’re after a car to fly under the radar in, this probably isn’t it.

What’s under the bonnet?

The 3.0-litre engine has been given more power than the standard model

You’ll find the same 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six petrol engine underneath the bonnet of the CS as you would in the regular M3, but BMW has upped the power from 503bhp to a heady 542bhp. You still get BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system, too, which allows you to switch between rear- or all-wheel bias depending on the situation. In maximum attack modes, the CS will do 0-60mph in just 3.2 seconds and carry on to a top speed of 188mph.

BMW says you should be able to see 28mpg on a very good run, while CO2 emissions stand at 230g/km.

What’s it like to drive?

The M3 CS surges ahead

When a car has a massive set of stripes on it, huge flared wheel arches and an exhaust note that can cackle like a witch on a broom, you’re usually prepared for quite the driving experience. The CS is hard, unfiltered and uncompromising but it feels like a regular M3 that has been freed and allowed to run a little faster.

It’s superb in the corners – though we’d like a slightly more direct steering feel – while the extra power does mean that the M3 CS is even more eager away from a dead stop than the standard car. Is it as easy to live with on a daily basis? No. But as a tool for making that route from A to B as exciting as possible, it’s top-notch.

How does it look?

The CS badge has been included in the BMW range for a long time

As we’ve already touched upon, the M3 CS definitely isn’t a shy and retiring performance car. Our test car, finished in white with contrast black stripes and gold wheels really took this whole effect one step further and you can’t fault this car for the way it turns heads. Is that a positive or negative? You’ll have to decide.

We do like the four-door layout of the M3, too, and it helps to make it look a little more ‘regular’ than the three-door M4. There’s no M3 CS Touring just yet, either, so this is by far the most practical super-performance ‘M’ car after the larger M5.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is completely focused around the driver

You can tell that the M3 CS means business as soon as you’re inside. The huge bucket seats – with their illuminated CS badges – hold you snugly in place, while the adjustment of the steering wheel means you can pull it right up and into your chest. The CS hasn’t been put on a full diet, however, so you still get very usable rear seats and a large boot so, in theory, it could be a good family car – albeit one that is quite focused on performance.

The central armrest has been removed and replaced with a small pad, but you could argue that since the rear seats, speakers and infotainment system are being kept in place, why couldn’t you just have the regular – and comfier – armrest in place as well? If you’re going to do lightness then you might as well go the whole hog or not at all.

What’s the spec like?

CS badges are included on the headrests

Much of the CS is centred around performance, but you do get plenty of more comfort-orientated features, too. As mentioned, there’s the large curved infotainment display which is really easy to use and intuitive. BMW’s rotary controller remains on the M3, too, so you can use this if you don’t fancy changing features using the touchscreen.

‘Our’ car came in at £123,250 – which is an awful lot of money – but the list of standard equipment was reassuringly comprehensive. Features such as Harmon/Kardon stereo, the carbon bucket seats and cruise control all came included as part of the car’s standard price.

Verdict

With the M5 CS setting such a fearsome reputation, this new breed of M3 CS had quite an uphill battle to begin with. However, given the way it drives and how involving it is from behind the wheel, we’d say it’s done a great job of climbing out of the large shadow cast by its bigger brother.

The effort that BMW has gone to in order to make this CS significantly better to drive than the regular M3 can’t go unnoticed – this is one special edition which genuinely feels special.

  • Model: BMW M3 CS
  • Price as tested: £123,250
  • Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six petrol
  • Power: 542bhp
  • Torque: 650Nm
  • Max speed: 188mph
  • 0-60mph: 3.2 seconds
  • MPG: 28mpg
  • Emissions: 230g/km