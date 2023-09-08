Lotus Emeya revealed as new high-performance electric saloon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Lotus Emeya revealed as new high-performance electric saloon

By Press Association
The Emeya as a new four-door electric GT car. (Lotus)
Lotus is again growing its line-up with the reveal of the Emeya – a new electric saloon car due on sale in 2024.

Though the British firm is best known for its sports cars, now with the financial backing of Chinese automotive giant Geely, it is expanding its line-up away from its traditional remit. Its Eletre will shortly be launching as not only its first electric car, but also its first SUV, as well as its first electric car.

Second in its range of EVs will be the new Emeya, revealed overnight as a striking new electric four-door GT car. Set to rival the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S, the Emeya gets a striking, sporty silhouette with prominent side sills and bold front and rear lighting. The yellow and black colour scheme on the launch car adds some further flair too.

The Emeya will pack up to 892bhp. (Lotus)

The Emeya will come with a dual-motor powertrain, with several versions available producing up to 892bhp. Claiming to be ‘one of the fastest electric GTs in the world’, Lotus claims a top speed of ‘more than 155mph’, and a 0-60mph acceleration time of ‘under 2.8 seconds’.

Coming with a large 102kWh battery, Lotus hasn’t yet confirmed the range of the Emeya but has said that it will be compatible with 350kW DC rapid charging, which will be able to add 93 miles of range in just five minutes in ideal conditions.

The car will also come with various active aero elements, including the front grille, rear diffuser and spoiler. Lotus says this helps it to achieve ‘Hyperstance’, and ‘sets a new standard in the GT segment for ride and handling excellence’.

Lotus says the Emeya uses a range of sustainable materials to reduce its carbon footprint, with a ‘luxury thread’ that is made from offcuts from the fashion industry. A large touchscreen dominates the cabin, while a Dolby Atmos 3D surround system is also available.

Further details of the Emeya are set to be announced later in the year ahead of production and sales starting in 2024.

While Lotus continues to produce its new Emira sports car at its factory in Hethel, Norwich, the Emeya will instead be produced at a facility in China.