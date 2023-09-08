Lotus Emeya revealed as new high-performance electric saloon

Lotus is again growing its line-up with the reveal of the Emeya – a new electric saloon car due on sale in 2024.

Though the British firm is best known for its sports cars, now with the financial backing of Chinese automotive giant Geely, it is expanding its line-up away from its traditional remit. Its Eletre will shortly be launching as not only its first electric car, but also its first SUV, as well as its first electric car.

Second in its range of EVs will be the new Emeya, revealed overnight as a striking new electric four-door GT car. Set to rival the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S, the Emeya gets a striking, sporty silhouette with prominent side sills and bold front and rear lighting. The yellow and black colour scheme on the launch car adds some further flair too.

The Emeya will pack up to 892bhp. (Lotus)

The Emeya will come with a dual-motor powertrain, with several versions available producing up to 892bhp. Claiming to be ‘one of the fastest electric GTs in the world’, Lotus claims a top speed of ‘more than 155mph’, and a 0-60mph acceleration time of ‘under 2.8 seconds’.

Coming with a large 102kWh battery, Lotus hasn’t yet confirmed the range of the Emeya but has said that it will be compatible with 350kW DC rapid charging, which will be able to add 93 miles of range in just five minutes in ideal conditions.

The car will also come with various active aero elements, including the front grille, rear diffuser and spoiler. Lotus says this helps it to achieve ‘Hyperstance’, and ‘sets a new standard in the GT segment for ride and handling excellence’.

Lotus says the Emeya uses a range of sustainable materials to reduce its carbon footprint, with a ‘luxury thread’ that is made from offcuts from the fashion industry. A large touchscreen dominates the cabin, while a Dolby Atmos 3D surround system is also available.

Further details of the Emeya are set to be announced later in the year ahead of production and sales starting in 2024.

While Lotus continues to produce its new Emira sports car at its factory in Hethel, Norwich, the Emeya will instead be produced at a facility in China.