Mini’s electric Cooper makes UK debut at Goodwood Revival

By Press Association
The new Mini Cooper has been revealed to the UK public at the Goodwood Revival
The new Mini Cooper has gone on show to the UK public for the first time at the Goodwood Revival.

The battery-powered model was only fully revealed in Munich last week but has already taken centre stage at the West Sussex event. Priced from £30,000, the new Cooper keeps the same three-door layout as the car it replaces but adopts a far bolder exterior design.

Shorter overhangs than the outgoing Mini Hatch makes the new Cooper appear smaller, while flush door handles have been fitted for the first time. Plus, the Cooper features configurable head- and taillights that can be cycled through a variety of different patterns.

Mini Cooper
The Cooper’s lights can be configured to a variety of designs

Two electric setups will be available with the Cooper. The first, in the entry-level Cooper E, uses a 40.7kWh battery that can return up to 190 miles of range, while a 181bhp electric motor enables a 0-60mph time of 7.1 seconds.

Switch to the larger battery Cooper SE and you’ll see that range increase to 250 miles – far more than the 145-mile range that you’ll get in the current top-spec Mini Electric. Plus, a 218bhp electric motor means a 0-60mph time of 6.5 seconds. Mini says that because of the Cooper’s 95kW charge rating, the batteries can be taken from 10 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes when it’s hooked up to a suitably speedy charger.

Inside, the Mini Cooper debuts a huge 240mm OLED screen running the firm’s latest Operating System 9. Completely touch-sensitive, it incorporates all manner of functions as well as usual features such as heating and ventilation. Swipe movements can bring up a dedicated ‘tool belt’ of features, too, which can be personalised depending on which controls the driver needs most.

It’ll be available in one of three specifications – Classic, Exclusive and Sport – with entry-level versions benefiting from a high level of standard equipment including synthetic leather seats and a coloured textile band on the dashboard.

The Goodwood Revival is a motoring event centred around historic and classic vehicles. Held at the Goodwood Circuit near Chichester, West Sussex, it runs from September 8 to September 10.