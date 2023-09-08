Peugeot reveals first pictures of new 3008

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peugeot reveals first pictures of new 3008

By Press Association
Peugeot has revealed its new 3008. (Peugeot)
Peugeot has revealed its new 3008 in the first undisguised images of the upcoming crossover.

While due to be revealed in full next week, Peugeot has shown off the first preview images of the new car. Revealed in electric e-3008 guise, it adopts quite a substantially different look to the existing model.

The current-generation 3008 made quite a statement with its bolder design, and really helped to take Peugeot to a more upmarket status, and that looks to be something this new model continues.

Featuring various styling cues from Peugeot’s Inception concept car shown at the start of 2023, the new model gets a three-claw lighting signature at both the front and rear. It’s also the first carfrom the French firm that gets new PEUGEOT lettering at the rear in place of conventional badging.

The new 3008 adopts a coupe-like shape. (Peugeot)

Most noticeable is the new 3008’s more coupe-like profile, with the rear tapering away into a sloped rear window and small ducktail. Meanwhile at the front there’s a new textured body-coloured grille that certainly makes the crossover stand out.

Peugeot has revealed no new details about the 3008, but we do know it will be available with petrol and hybrid engines alongside the new electric version. This new 3008 will also be the first designed around a new Stellantis platform that will be used in a whole range of upcoming models.

Inside, the new 3008 will also be the first Peugeot to feature the latest iteration of the brand’s i-Cockpit infotainment system, featuring a curved panoramic display.

The new Peugeot 3008 will be revealed in full on September 12.