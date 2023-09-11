More than £47 million worth of car insurance claims rejected during second half of 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than £47 million worth of car insurance claims rejected during second half of 2021

By Press Association
Over £47 million worth of motor insurance claims were rejected during the second half of 2021, new research has found.

More than 14,000 motor insurance claims were rejected between July and December 2021, with over 1.7 million claims being submitted overall. Though rejected claims accounted for just 0.8 per cent, Go Compare, which went through Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) data to make the findings, said that it still amounts to a ‘huge sum’ of money lost.

There are a number of reasons why a claim might be rejected. These include having out-of-date information – such as an expired MOT or wrong address – or filing a claim too late. As a general rule, insurers should be informed of any incident within 24 hours.

Ryan Fulthorpe, car insurance expert at Go Compare, said: “£47 million is a massive amount of money to be rejected, especially if it’s due to easily avoidable mistakes. Reading the terms and conditions of your insurance policy carefully and making all your payments on time are the two most essential things you can do to avoid having a claim rejected.

“Keep any direct debits and bank details updated to make sure you don’t accidentally miss an instalment.”

Other reasons for an insurance claim being rejected include negligent behaviour such as driving irresponsibly or not performing maintenance checks, as well as using the car for anything other than what is specified in the policy. Claims can also be rejected if the car in question has been modified and these changes haven’t been reflected in the policy details.