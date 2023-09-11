Volkswagen’s ID.X Performance concept points towards fast EVs of the future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volkswagen’s ID.X Performance concept points towards fast EVs of the future

By Press Association
The ID.X Performance sits lower to the ground than the ID.7
The ID.X Performance sits lower to the ground than the ID.7

Volkswagen has released a concept that gives a hint of what its future go-faster electric models could look like.

Called the ID.X Performance, it’s a one-off model based on Volkswagen’s new ID.7 that uses a powerful dual-motor setup to deliver 551bhp. Though the firm hasn’t released official figures, it’s likely that this output could help the ID.X Performance to go from 0-60mph in under four seconds.

Volkswagen ID.X Performance
There’s a huge wing at the rear

Believed to use the same platform as the upcoming ID.7, the ID.X Performance has been lowered by 60mm over that standard version, while the suspension has been uprated to make the performance EV even flatter through the corners. Front and rear splitters made from carbon help with downforce, too.

There are 20-inch alloy wheels on all four corners, too, and they’ve got racing-inspired central locks and slick tyres. Around the back you’ll find a larger carbon wing while the tail lights have been given a dark tint.

Volkswagen ID.X Performance
The inside has plenty of sporty red accents

Inside, there are carbon bucket seats which help to keep the occupants held in place during sporty driving. As with other Volkswagen performance models – like the GTI – there is a variety of red accents dotted throughout the cabin. There’s a large central screen used by Volkswagen’s ID-branded cars there too alongside a small display ahead of the driver featuring information such as speed and range.

The central screen also allows the driver to manage the operation of the power on the rear axle. With this system, the driver can tailor how rear-bias the car’s powertrain is, which could be useful when driving on circuit.