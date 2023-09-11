Volkswagen’s ID.X Performance concept points towards fast EVs of the future

Volkswagen has released a concept that gives a hint of what its future go-faster electric models could look like.

Called the ID.X Performance, it’s a one-off model based on Volkswagen’s new ID.7 that uses a powerful dual-motor setup to deliver 551bhp. Though the firm hasn’t released official figures, it’s likely that this output could help the ID.X Performance to go from 0-60mph in under four seconds.

There’s a huge wing at the rear

Believed to use the same platform as the upcoming ID.7, the ID.X Performance has been lowered by 60mm over that standard version, while the suspension has been uprated to make the performance EV even flatter through the corners. Front and rear splitters made from carbon help with downforce, too.

There are 20-inch alloy wheels on all four corners, too, and they’ve got racing-inspired central locks and slick tyres. Around the back you’ll find a larger carbon wing while the tail lights have been given a dark tint.

The inside has plenty of sporty red accents

Inside, there are carbon bucket seats which help to keep the occupants held in place during sporty driving. As with other Volkswagen performance models – like the GTI – there is a variety of red accents dotted throughout the cabin. There’s a large central screen used by Volkswagen’s ID-branded cars there too alongside a small display ahead of the driver featuring information such as speed and range.

The central screen also allows the driver to manage the operation of the power on the rear axle. With this system, the driver can tailor how rear-bias the car’s powertrain is, which could be useful when driving on circuit.