Twin British adventurers to drive from London to Shanghai in an electric car

By Press Association
Twins Hugo and Ross Turner are driving an electric from London to Shanghai. (MG)
Two identical British twins are setting off on a 10,000-mile adventure in an electric car from London to Shanghai.

Devon-born Ross and Hugo Turner have undertaken several gruelling challenges including rowing the Atlantic, with the pair being motivated to travel more and adventure following Hugo sustaining a broken neck when he was 17 that led to six months of surgery.

Now, the pair are setting off from Westminster Bridge in London today (September 12) and are using the new electric MG Cyberster as wheels to get to Shanghai, China. It’s MG’s first new sports car in more than two decades, and also the first two-seat electric roadster.

The Cyberster is MG’s new electric sports car. (MG)

The Turner twins will initially tour the UK in the Cyberster as part of a UK preview event of the car, visiting places such as Loch Lomond, Snowdonia and also MG’s birth place of Oxford.

On October 2, the proper European leg of the event will see them crossing the Channel and visiting countries such as the Netherlands, Slovakia and Spain.

Following the European part of the trip, the pair will be reunited with the electric car (which will be shipped separately) in the Middle East, starting in Jordan, before visiting countries such as Qatar and Oman, before then going into more eastern parts of Asia. This includes India, Thailand and Vietnam before making their way to Shanghai. This is where MG’s parent company SAIC (Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation) is based.

MG’s owner SAIC Motor is based in Shanghai. (MG)

Hugo Turner said: “We’re going to be having to charge this car regularly as we go across the world, so that’s going to give us the perfect opportunity to experience more of the countries, the culture, the people, the foods from the places that we’re going to be travelling through. Cars like this open up adventure, and this is going to be the ultimate one.”