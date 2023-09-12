Nearly half of drivers don’t know ULEZ requirements – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Nearly half of drivers don’t know ULEZ requirements – survey

By Press Association
File photo dated 17/8/23 of an information sign for the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) on Brownhill Road in Lewisham, south London. Rishi Sunak has accused Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer of “clobbering” drivers through the expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez). Issue date: Monday September 11, 2023.
File photo dated 17/8/23 of an information sign for the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) on Brownhill Road in Lewisham, south London. Rishi Sunak has accused Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer of “clobbering” drivers through the expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez). Issue date: Monday September 11, 2023.

More than three-quarters of drivers aren’t aware of their car’s emissions standard while nearly half don’t know the entry requirements for London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ), a new survey has found.

Just 56 per cent of drivers knew what was required to enter the ULEZ, while 81 per cent didn’t know what Euro Emissions Standard their vehicle was. It’s this standard which dictates cars that can enter the ULEZ zone without charge – generally, petrol cars which were first registered after 2005 (Euro 4) and diesel models registered after September 2015 (Euro 6).

The zone went through a significant expansion on August 29, where it was expanded to cover all London boroughs and now includes a number of popular destinations such as London Heathrow, Twickenham Stadium and Chessington World of Adventures.

Separate figures obtained by the RAC show that more than 690,000 licensed vehicles in the whole of London are likely to be non-compliant, but this does not include other types of vehicles or those which ‘enter’ London from neighbouring

Only 19 per cent of the 4,247 UK motorists questioned by Caura – an app which allows drivers to pay for emissions zones or book a service with a garage – knew what the requirements to enter Oxford’s Zero Emissions Zone were, while only 29 per cent of those spoken to could identify what the requirements for driving in a Clean Air Zone (CAZ).

These are currently in place in a number of UK cities, including Bath, Portsmouth and Newcastle. Clean Air Zones have different requirements depending on the city, but Bristol, for example, has the same emissions standards as London’s ULEZ.