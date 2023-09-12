F1 legend Nigel Mansell selling off personal memorabilia from his now-closed museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
F1 legend Nigel Mansell selling off personal memorabilia from his now-closed museum

By Press Association
Mansell is selling off hundreds of personal items. (PA Archive)
Former Formula One championship-winning driver Nigel Mansell is auctioning more than 300 “hugely personal” items from his collection.

Called the ‘Legacy Collection’, it includes a whole range of personal items relating to Mansell’s racing career. Previously housed in Mansell’s own museum on Jersey, 330 lots are now being sold off as part of an online auction.

The array of memorabilia is vast, including 32 racing helmets from his career, 78 baseball caps, 50 race suits and more than 200 trophies and awards that Mansell picked up throughout his career. Many of the helmets are estimated to sell for between £10,000 and £15,000, but his ‘final F1 win helmet’ could fetch up to an estimated £50,000, while those from his 1992 championship-winning year are expected to fetch top money too.

More than 50 of Mansell’s race suits are being auctioned off. (RM Sotheby’s)

More unusual items retained by Mansell include opened and unopened magnums of champagne presented at his racing wins, as well as a commemorative Japanese crystal dagger.

Mansell’s personal number plate ‘5 NM’ is estimated at between £30,000 and £60,000 too, while a bespoke 2020 BMW R18 ‘II Leone Edition’ motorbike could make between £20,000 and £40,000.

Speaking about the auction, Mansell said: “The collection is hugely personal to me. It represents the entirety of my career and is the vast majority of the items of clothing I have worn during my racing career; the helmets, suits and all the trophies I have won during more than 30 years of topflight motorsport.

Mansell’s ‘last F1 win’ helmet from 1994 could make up to £50,000 at the auction. (RM Sotheby’s)

“It is, in short, the material manifestation of the most significant moments of my career and it represents everything that I worked for from my teenage years through to the end of my racing career.

Mansell closed his museum in St Helier in 2019 to clear space for an expanding car sales operation with Mitsubishi and Hyundai. However, earlier this year, Nigel, along with his son Leo, announced they were parting ways with the two franchises and were closing their car sales operation. Since then, the father-and-son team have created ‘The Ramp’ – a bike sales and servicing outfit.

All items are being sold online by RM Sotheby’s without reserve, with the auction running between October 4 and 11.