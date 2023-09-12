New Peugeot e-3008 revealed with 435-mile range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Peugeot e-3008 revealed with 435-mile range

By Press Association
The new 3008 will be available as an EV for the first time. (Peugeot)
Peugeot has unveiled its new 3008 SUV in full, boasting a bold new design inside and out and electric versions for the first time.

The current-generation 3008 helped to signal a new era for Peugeot back in 2016, introducing a vibrant exterior design and higher-quality interior that helped it to become one of the best-selling models in its segment.

Though Peugeot showed the first images of the 3008 last week, the model has now been revealed in full, showing its coupe-like ‘fastback’ design. At 4.54m in length, it’s slightly longer than the current car, yet even with its sloped roof, retains the same 520-litre boot capacity as the outgoing model.

The new e-3008 boasts a range of up to 435 miles. (Peugeot)

Key design details include a ‘floating’ rear spoiler, ultra-thin LED headlights and a body-coloured grille made from various painted elements.

It’s the first car to use Stellantis’ new STLA Medium platform, which will go on to be used in a range of future models from various brands in this group, with this bringing some big improvements when it comes to technology.

It also allows for the introduction of the e-3008 for the first time, with three different versions set to be available. There will be the 210bhp ‘Standard Range’, 230bhp ‘Long Range’ – which will offer the standout claimed range of 435 miles – along with a 320bhp twin-motor all-wheel-drive model at the top of the range.

The 3008 features a new interior design. (Peugeot)

Peugeot hasn’t revealed battery sizes, but has said the 3008 can charge at up to 160kW, allowing for a 20 to 80 per cent charge in half an hour. Peugeot will also offer the 3008 with a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine, as well as a plug-in hybrid.

Inside, the 3008’s interior is quite different to Peugeot’s other models, courtesy of the latest version of the firm’s i-Cockpit, which features a curved 21-inch screen, as well central i-toggles to access shortcuts and a redesigned steering wheel.

The new Peugeot 3008 is set to go on sale in February 2024, with prices to be announced nearer that date.