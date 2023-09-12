Care home resident becomes driving school’s oldest ever pupil at 98

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Care home resident becomes driving school’s oldest ever pupil at 98

By Press Association
Don Mitchell, 98, has become the driving school’s oldest pupil. (Young Driver)
A 98-year-old care home resident from East Yorkshire had his dream of getting behind the wheel once again fulfilled.

Don Mitchell, a resident of Beverley Parklands Care Home and a former Royal Navy technician, had to give up his licence aged 94 for safety reasons after more than 50 years of driving, saying he was ‘heartbroken’ at the time.

Mitchell has now been given the opportunity to get behind the wheel once again and has become a driving school’s oldest-ever pupil.

The motoring school, the aptly-named Young Driver, usually lets under-17s get behind the wheel on private property to build their skills early, but the firm says it has ‘no upper age limit’.

That’s been tested with Mitchell, who even exceeded the 92-year-old who has received driving tuition from the company before.

Don Mitchell said he was ‘heartbroken’ when he stopped driving on the road a few years ago. (Young Driver)

Funded by the care home’s ‘Together We Can’ initiative that aims to fulfil the dreams of residents, Mitchell got behind the wheel at the scheme’s venue of the Defence School of Transport at Leconfield near Beverley, East Yorkshire.

He got behind the wheel of a dual-controlled Vauxhall Corsa with a qualified instructor in the passenger seat, though Young Driver said ‘not that he needed any assistance’.

Speaking after his drive, Mitchell said: “I was delighted to be able to get behind the wheel again, I was heartbroken to give up my licence. I think I still drove quite safely at 94 but there comes a time when it has to be given up.

“It was great to check I hadn’t forgotten all of my driving skills – and, like riding a bike, it all comes back to you. I hadn’t realised how much cars have changed since I last owned and drove one. The steering wheel is harder to turn and the gear stick is harder to hold.

“It was nice to see the youngsters just starting to learn as well. And my advice to them is always to stay inside the speed limit! There’s an old saying ‘Rules are for wise men to follow and fools to break’.”